Herbert misses BMW PGA Championship cut, remains in Europe for Italian Open

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:23am, first published 12:10am
Lucas Herbert. (File photo)

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert missed the weekend cut at the BMW PGA Championship after carding an even-par second round.

