Herbert misses BMW PGA Championship cut, remains in Europe for Italian Open

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert missed the weekend cut at the BMW PGA Championship after carding an even-par second round.
Herbert started the tournament at Wentworth in England with a three-under par on Thursday before returning to the course on Friday where he missed the cut after posting an even-par second round.
Sitting at three-under total he was just one stroke shy off making the cut.
His scorecard on Friday included two birdies and two pars.
Sport news:
The 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry held on to win the tournament at 17-under par, one stroke ahead of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.
Instead of heading back to the United States to compete on the PGA Tour, Herbert will remain in Europe this week where he will tee up in the Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf Club near Rome.
The 26-year old last competed at the event back in 2019 where he finished T34 at three-under.
This year's field includes McIlroy, Matthew Fitzpatrick and home sensation Franceso Molinari.
Herbert is currently ranked 53rd on the OWGR.
