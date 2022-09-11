Bendigo Advertiser
Central Victoria's David Ure reflects on Bali bombing attacks ahead of 20th anniversary

By By Erin Williams
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:52pm, first published 9:48pm
David Ure's life has been an emotional rollercoaster since the deadly terrorist Bali bombings 20 years ago. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The past 20 years has been an emotional rollercoaster for central Victoria man David Ure, who survived the terrorist bombing of a Bali nightclub.

