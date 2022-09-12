Eight Bendigo Junior Football League grand finals were decided by nine points or less on Sunday.
In an exciting day of junior footy at Strathfieldsaye's Tannery Lane complex, several games went down to the wire.
The under-18 girls was one of those matches.
The Strathfieldsaye Storm trailed at every break, but had the better of the final quarter to edge out White Hills by two points, 4.4 (28) to 4.2 (26).
Storm's Sienna Hobbs was named best on ground.
The under-16 girls was another thriller.
Sandhurst jumped out of the blocks against Kangaroo Flat and kicked three goals to none in the first term.
The Roos, who finished the season on top of the ladder, worked hard to get back into the game.
They challenged Sandhurst in the final term, but the Dragons kicked a goal late to seal the flag, 5.3 (33) to 3.6 (24).
Sandhurst's Lacey Nihill won the medal for best on ground.
Golden Square defeated Sandhurst in a hard-fought under-16 seniors grand final at the QEO on Saturday morning.
In a tough game to score, the young Dogs kicked the only two goals after half-time to win, 3.12 (30) to 1.8 (14).
Golden Square's Jack McMahon was named best on ground.
Maryborough bounced back from its second semi-final defeat to pip Sandhurst by eight points in the under-16 reserves 1 final.
The Magpies overcame a slow start to wear down the Dragons, 7.5 (47) to 6.3 (39).
Maryborough's Jake Gavriliadis was best afield.
A big second-half propelled the South Bendigo Bloods to an impressive win in the under-16 reserves 2 decider.
Just four points split the Bloods and Strathfieldsaye at half-time, but South Bendigo surged clear after the break with 5.0 to 1.3 to win, 8.5 (53) to 3.10 (28).
The under-14 girls grand final was a thriller.
White Hills rallied from three points down at three quarter-time to defeat Strathfieldsaye by two points, 3.6 (24) to 3.4 (22).
Sophie O'Connell was outstanding for the Demons and was named best on ground.
Sandhurst completed a perfect season when it won the under-14 seniors premiership.
Unbeaten all season, the Dragons outplayed a gallant South Bendigo 6.8 (44) to 2.1 (13).
In a great performance, Sandhurst's Lenny McNamara was best on ground.
Huntly produced a stunning comeback to win the under-14 reserves 1 grand final.
The Hawks looked down and out when they trailed MGYCW by 20 points at the last change.
Led by best afield Harley Matthews and Ben Miller (four goals), the Hawks stormed home with 4.4 to 1.1 to edge out a shocked Eagles by one point, 7.12 (54) to 8.5 (53).
MGYCW was on the right side of a tight result in the under-14 reserves 2 grand final.
The Eagles conceded the first three goals of the game to Marong, but a five-goal-to-one second term tightened the scoreline.
The teams went goal-for-goal in the second-half, but it was the Eagles who were in front when the siren sounded, 11.7 (73) to 10.11 (71).
Marong's Max O'Donnell was named best on ground in a losing side.
The most dominant win of the day came from St Therese's in the under-12A division.
The Sharks completed a perfect season when they thumped Strathfieldsaye 11.7 (73) to 1.4 (10).
Forward Charlie Macumber kicked seven goals to be best on ground.
St Francis produced one of its best performances of the year in the under-12B grand final.
St Francis defeated MGYCW 4.9 (33) to 0.2 (2), with Alistair Hughes best on ground.
South Bendigo upset St Kilians-St Peters by seven points in the under-12C grand final.
The Bloods kept their rivals scoreless after half-time to win 2.2 (14) to 1.1 (7), with Noah Poole best on ground.
St Therese's defeated minor premier Kangaroo Flat by 17 points in the under-12D grand final.
Only four points split the teams at three quarter-time, but the young Sharks kicked 2.2 to 0.1 in the final term to win 4.2 (26) to 1.3 (9).
Kangaroo Flat's Izak Cole was named best afield.
The under-12E decider was a three-point thriller.
White Hills held off minor premier North Bendigo 3.1 (19) to 2.4 (16), with the Demons' Darcy Mullen awarded the medal for best on ground.
UNDER-18 GIRLS
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 2.2 3.3 4.4 (28)
White Hills 1.1 3.1 4.1 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: N/A. White Hills: K.Smith 2, L.Painter 1, A.Edwards 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: N/A. White Hills: L.Painter, S.Pearce, M.Pearce, K.Smith, J.Morrison, H.Ripper
UNDER-16 GIRLS
Sandhurst 3.1 3.2 4.3 5.3 (33)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 1.2 2.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS - Sandhurst: C.Naughton 2, L.Franklin 2, O.Lacy 1. Kangaroo Flat: A.Wells 2, L.Malone 1
BEST - Sandhurst: L.Nihill, C.Taylor, A.Bibby, C.Naughton, A.Franklin, B.Mcmanus. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
UNDER-16 SENIORS
Golden Square 1.3 1.6 2.7 3.12 (30)
Sandhurst 0.1 1.4 1.7 1.8 (14)
GOALS - Golden Square: N.Roberts 1, H.Wright 1, C.Paton 1. Sandhurst: B.Bassett 1
BEST - Golden Square: J.McMahon, H.Wright, P.Docherty, N.Roberts, E.Fleming, O.Eaton. Sandhurst: F.Lockhart, J.Austin, G.Hay, J.English, H.Connors, H.McNamara
UNDER-16 BOYS RESERVES 1
Maryborough 0.1 3.3 4.5 7.5 (47)
Sandhurst 2.0 3.3 3.3 6.3 (39)
GOALS - Maryborough: R.Muscat 3, K.Constable 2, B.Walhouse 1, J.Stevens 1. Sandhurst: M.Guthrie 4, D.Whatley 1, J.Harvey 1
BEST - Maryborough: J.Gavriliadis, C.Wright, J.Skinner, K.Do, R.Muscat, B.Walhouse. Sandhurst: H.White, W.Bennett, T.Davie, K.O'Hehir, M.Guthrie, C.Kealy
UNDER-16 BOYS RESERVES 2
South Bendigo 2.4 3.5 6.5 8.5 (53)
Strathfieldsaye 1.5 2.7 3.9 3.10 (28)
GOALS - South Bendigo: R.Foster 2, X.Thomas 2, L.Bice 1, H.Carter 1, L.Westerway 1, A.Martin 1. Strathfieldsaye: F.Atherton 1, P.Gordon 1
BEST - South Bendigo: B.France, N.Masullo, C.Russell, A.Martin, R.Foster, A.Taylor. Strathfieldsaye: N/A
UNDER-14 GIRLS
White Hills 1.0 1.1 2.1 3.6 (24)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 1.3 2.4 3.4 (22)
GOALS - White Hills: M.Meersbergen 1, M.Clark 1, S.O'Connell 1. Strathfieldsaye: N/A
BEST - White Hills: S.O'Connell, M.Clark, L.Newton, M.Meersbergen, J.Alford, M.Caine. Strathfieldsaye: N/A
UNDER-14 SENIORS
Sandhurst 2.2 3.4 3.7 6.8 (44)
South Bendigo 0.0 2.0 2.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Sandhurst: C.Bannan 1, O.Stewart 1, H.Carter 1, C.Reid 1. South Bendigo: H.Turnbull 1, H.Jackman 1
BEST - Sandhurst: L.McNamara, C.Poyser, C.Bannan, E.Austin, O.Stewart, N.Willits. South Bendigo: J.Bell, L.Eddy, W.Davies, S.Cluff, C.Coll, H.Jackman
UNDER-14 RESERVES 1
Huntly Hawks 2.1 2.3 3.8 7.12 (54)
MGYCW 0.2 5.3 7.4 8.5 (53)
GOALS - Huntly Hawks: B.Miller 4, D.Swinnerton 1, H.Matthews 1, C.Cowan 1. MGYCW: L.Budge 3, A.Gray 2, L.Pigdon 1, H.Healey 1, T.Wakefield 1
BEST - Huntly Hawks: N/A. MGYCW: N.Hadden, M.Lines, A.Gray, H.Healey, B.Hines, O.Clapp
UNDER-14 RESERVES 2
MGYCW 0.1 5.3 7.5 11.7 (73)
Marong 3.3 4.4 7.9 10.11 (71)
GOALS - MGYCW: D.Warren 3, W.Hargreaves 3, R.Davey 2, J.Cavalier 1, J.Wittingslow 1, R.Verdon 1. Marong: M.Dempster 2, J.Bradley 2, H.O'Donnell 2, B.Smyth 1
BEST - MGYCW: D.Warren, E.Bird, A.Addlem, L.Hoctor, O.Steen, R.Davey. Marong: B.Wells, M.O'Donnell, M.Dempster, L.Douglas, J.Mannix
UNDER-12A
St. Therese's 2.3 5.6 9.7 11.7 (73)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 0.1 0.2 1.4 (10)
GOALS - St. Therese's: C.Macumber 7, J.Westley 1, J.Rosa 1, Z.Rooke 1, C.Andrews 1. Strathfieldsaye: L.van Dillen 1
BEST - St. Therese's: C.Macumber, J.Kelly, J.Rosa, J.Westley, Z.Rooke, P.McNamara. Strathfieldsaye: K.McInerney, O.Long, N.Hietbrink, L.van Dillen, T.Sherwell, N.Oldham
UNDER-12B
St. Francis 1.2 1.3 3.9 4.9 (33)
MGYCW 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 (2)
GOALS - St. Francis: H.Dewhurst 1, A.Horan 1, T.Frawley 1, J.Willis 1. MGYCW: N/A
BEST - St. Francis: D.Tyler, Q.Cody, E.Fennell, T.Kanzamar, A.Horan, O.Dean. MGYCW: D.Thomson, H.Clapp, N.Lowry, Z.Cavalier, J.Hargreaves, N.Ralton
UNDER-12C
South Bendigo 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.2 (14)
St. Kilian St. Peters 0.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - South Bendigo: M.Slattery 1, R.Packer 1. St. Kilian St. Peters: W.Scholtes 1
BEST - South Bendigo: N.Poole, H.Long, D.Ford, B.Anderson, R.Packer, K.Weeks. St. Kilian St. Peters: T.Byrne, T.McMurray, C.McCarthy, T.Ralphs, E.Willits, W.Scholtes
UNDER-12D
St. Therese's 2.0 2.0 2.0 4.2 (26)
Kangaroo Flat 0.1 1.1 1.2 1.3 (9)
GOALS - St. Therese's: X.Mulqueen 2, B.Rosa 1, C.Wilson 1. Kangaroo Flat: I.Cole 1
BEST - St. Therese's: L.Bell, J.Holland, Q.Casey, J.MacDonald, X.Mulqueen, B.Rosa. Kangaroo Flat: I.Cole
UNDER-12E
White Hills 1.1 2.1 3.1 3.1 (19)
North Bendigo 1.1 1.2 2.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS - White Hills: C.Matthews 1. North Bendigo: M.Challis 2
BEST - White Hills: D.Mullen, C.Shill, E.McDonnell, H.Sloan, B.Young, H.Rice. North Bendigo: N/A
