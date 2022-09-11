LIVE BLOG: Michelsen Medal and Betty Thompson Medal vote counts

# REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
9.25pm: That's a wrap of tonight's festivities. Thanks for joining us, congratulations to the winners and good luck to the clubs involved in Saturday's grand finals.
Keep an eye on the Addy website this week for all the news and previews leading into grand final day.
9.12pm: Extended Michelsen Medal leaderboard:
9.08pm: Moorhead becomes just the second Strathfieldsaye player to win the BFNL's highest individual award behind Lachlan Sharp in 2017.
The midfielder was rewarded for a remarkably consistent season.
There was only one home and away game for the season that he didn't have at least 30 possessions.
Moorhead averaged 37 possessions per game in the home and away season (third in the league in players who played more than five games).
He was fourth in contested disposals and inside the top 10 in clearances and inside 50s.
In the 16 home and away matches he played, Moorhead polled in nine games, including four best on grounds.
9.05pm: Your 2022 Michelsen Medal winner - Jake Moorhead from the Strathfieldsaye Football Netball Club.
FINAL LEADERBOARD
19 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
15 - Brad Bernacki (GB)
15 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
14 - Cal McCarty (SS)
14 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
14 - Tommy Horne (CM)
14 - Flynn Lakey (GB)
13 - Billy Evans (EH)
13 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
13 - Rhys Magin (Kyn)
ROUND 18
Kyneton 133 d Maryborough 32
3 - Cameron Manuel (KY)
2 - Rhys Magin (KY)
1 - Liam Latch (MB)
Castlemaine 44 lt Sandhurst 180
3 - Cobi Maxted (SH)
2 - Hamish Hosking (SH)
1 - Isaac Carracher (SH)
Gisborne 117 d Eaglehawk 37
3 - Ethan Foreman (GB)
2 - Bradley Bernacki (GB)
1 - Flynn Lakey (GB)
South Bendigo 108 d Kangaroo Flat 44
3 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
2 - Jayden Sheean (SB)
1 - Brock Harvey (SB)
Strathfieldsaye 41 lt Golden Square 88
3 - Ricky Monti (GS)
2 - Jack Hickman (GS)
1 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
.........................................
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 17
18 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
14 - Cal McCarty (SS)
14 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
14 - Tommy Horne (CM)
13 - Brad Bernacki (GB)
13 - Billy Evans (EH)
13 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
13 - Flynn Lakey (GB)
12 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
11 - Jayden Burke (GS)
11 - Rhys Magin (Kyn)
ROUND 17
Eaglehawk 84 d Castlemaine 44
3 - Brady Rowles (EH)
2 - John Watson (CM)
1 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
Golden Square 79 d Gisborne 69
3 - Jack Hickman (GS)
2 - Flynn Lakey (GB)
1 - Matthew Compston (GS)
Maryborough 31 lt South Bendigo 146
3 - Michael Herlihy (SB)
2 - Brock Harvey (SB)
1 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
Sandhurst 80 d Kyneton 57
3 - Cobi Maxted (SH)
2 - James Coghlan (SH)
1 - Harrison Huntley (KY)
Kangaroo Flat 22 lt Strathfieldsaye 135
3 - Daniel Clohesy (SS)
2 - Callum McCarty (SS)
1 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
.........................................
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 16
17 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
14 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
14 - Tommy Horne (CM)
13 - Brad Bernacki (GB)
13 - Billy Evans (EH)
12 - Cal McCarty (SS)
12 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
11 - Jayden Burke (GS)
11 - Rhys Magin (Kyn)
11 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
11 - Flynn Lakey (GB)
11 - Sam Graham (GB)
ROUND 16
Castlemaine 9 lt Golden Square 193
3 - Terence Reeves (GS)
2 - Ricky Monti (GS)
1 - Joel Brett (GS)
Kyneton 85 d Eaglehawk 62
3 - Dean Bartrop (KY)
2 - Cameron Manuel (KY)
1 - Ben Thompson (EH)
Gisborne 157 d Kangaroo Flat 26
3 - Flynn Lakey (GB)
2 - Sebastian Bell-Bartels (GB)
1 - Pat McKenna (GB)
Sandhurst 141 d Maryborough 37
3 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
2 - Cobi Maxted (SH)
1 - Coby Perry (MB)
Strathfieldsaye 110 d South Bendigo 46
3 - Boden Alexander (SS)
2 - Michael Pilcher (SS)
1 - Riley Wilson (SS)
ROUND 15
Eaglehawk 73 lt Sandhurst 92
3 - Hamish Hosking (SH)
2 - Ben Thompson (EH)
1 - Cameron McGlashan (EH)
Kangaroo Flat 73 d Castlemaine 46
3 - Jack Chester (CM)
2 - Nicholas Keogh (KF)
1 - Max Johnson (KF)
Golden Square 89 d Kyneton 81
3 - Cameron Manuel (KY)
2 - Joel Brett (GS)
1 - Jackson Geary (GS)
South Bendigo 54 lt Gisborne 98
3 - Sebastian Bell-Bartels (GB)
2 - Flynn Lakey (GB)
1 - Braidon Blake (GB)
Maryborough 28 lt Strathfieldsaye 167
3 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
2 - Callum McCarty (SS)
1 - Mitchell Hallinan (SS)
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 14
14 - Tommy Horne (CM)
14 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
13 - Brad Bernacki (GB)
13 - Billy Evans (EH)
12 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
11 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
11 - Jayden Burke (GS)
11 - Rhys Magin (Kyn)
11 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
11 - Sam Graham (GB)
10 - Cal McCarty (SS)
ROUND 14
Kyneton 138 d Kangaroo Flat 75
3 - Rhys Magin (KY)
2 - James Gaff (KY)
1 - Harrison Huntley (KY)
Castlemaine 39 lt South Bendigo 136
3 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
2 - Tommy Horne (CM)
1 - Liam Byrne (SB)
Sandhurst 36 lt Golden Square 105
3 - Ricky Monti (GS)
2 - Jack Hickman (GS)
1 - Jake Thrum (GS)
Gisborne 116 d Strathfieldsaye 58
3 - Pat McKenna (GB)
2 - Sam Graham (GB)
1 - Callum McCarty (SS)
Eaglehawk 126 d Maryborough 42
3 - Billy Evans (EH)
2 - Liam Latch (MB)
1 - Dillon Williams (EH)
....................................
ROUND 13
Kangaroo Flat 56 lt Sandhurst 119
3 - Lachie Hood (SH)
2 - Jeremi Rodi (SH)
1 - Hamish Hosking (SH)
South Bendigo 73 d Kyneton 55
3 - Michael Herlihy (SB)
2 - Bailey McGee (KY)
1 - Cooper Leon (SB)
Strathfieldsaye 168 d Castlemaine 27
3 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
2 - Daniel Clohesy (SS)
1 - Tommy Horne (CM)
Gisborne 180 d Maryborough 8
3 - Liam Spear (GB)
2 - Scott Walsh (GB)
1 - Braidon Blake (GB)
Golden Square 77 lt Eaglehawk 84
3 - Billy Evans (EH)
2 - Dylan Hanley (EH)
1 - Jackson Geary (GS)
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 12
13 - Brad Bernacki (GB)
12 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
11 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
11 - Tommy Horne (CM)
11 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
11 - Jayden Burke (GS)
9 - Cal McCarty (SS)
9 - Sam Graham (GB)
8 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
8 - Liam Collins (KF)
8 - Jake Thrum (GS)
8 - Rhys Magin (Kyn)
ROUND 12
Eaglehawk 119 d Kangaroo Flat 48
3 - Brady Rowles (EH)
2 - Lewin Davis (EH)
1 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
Sandhurst 91 lt South Bendigo 100
3 - Michael Herlihy (SB)
2 - Hamish Hosking (SH)
1 - Tanner Nally (SH)
Kyneton 66 lt Strathfieldsaye 83
3 - Kallen Geary (SS)
2 - James Orr (KY)
1 - Callum McCarty (SS)
Castlemaine 20 lt Gisborne 137
3 - Flynn Lakey (GB)
2 - Sam Graham (GB)
1 - Matthew Merrett (GB)
Maryborough 29 lt Golden Square 192
3 - Jayden Burke (GS)
2 - Ryan Hartley (GS)
1 - Joel Brett (GS)
...........................................
ROUND 11
Kangaroo Flat 45 lt Golden Square 161
3 - Tom Strauch (GS)
2 - Jayden Burke (GS)
1 - Terence Reeves (GS)
South Bendigo 97 d Eaglehawk 75
3 - Kaiden Antonowicz (SB)
2 - Liam Byrne (SB)
1 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
Strathfieldsaye 101 d Sandhurst 78
3 - Callum McCarty (SS)
2 - James Schischka (SS)
1 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
Gisborne 119 d Kyneton 60
3 - Flynn Lakey (GB)
2 - Sam Graham (GB)
1 - Ethan Minns (GB)
Castlemaine 90 d Maryborough 56
3 - Tommy Horne (CM)
2 - William Moran (CM)
1 - Brady Neill (MB)
ROUND 10
Maryborough 66 lt Kangaroo Flat 82
3 - Mitchell Collins (KF)
2 - Coby Perry (MB)
1 - Max Johnson (KF)
Golden Square 140 d South Bendigo 47
3 - Jake Thrum (GS)
2 - Terence Reeves (GS)
1 - Braydon Vaz (GS)
Eaglehawk 57 lt Strathfieldsaye 83
3 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
2 - Caleb Sheahan (SS)
1 - Ben Thompson (EH)
Sandhurst 98 d Gisborne 61
3 - Brodie Montague (SH)
2 - Tanner Nally (SH)
1 - Cooper Smith (SH)
Kyneton 170 d Castlemaine 44
3 - Rhys Magin (KY)
2 - Tommy Horne (CM)
1 - Cameron Manuel (KY)
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 9
13 - Brad Bernacki (GB)
11 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
10 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
8 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
8 - Liam Collins (KF)
7 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
7 - Billy Evans (EH)
7 - Noah Walsh (SH)
ROUND 9
Kangaroo Flat 47 lt South Bendigo 93
3 - William Keck (SB)
2 - Nicholas Keogh (KF)
1 - Jesse Sheahan (SB)
Golden Square 80 d Strathfieldsaye 22
3 - Terence Reeves (GS)
2 - Braydon Vaz (GS)
1 - Matthew Compston (GS)
Eaglehawk 37 lt Gisborne 100
3 - Sam Graham (GB)
2 - Liam Spear (GB)
1 - Braidon Blake (GB)
Sandhurst 135 d Castlemaine 24
3 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
2 - Liam Ireland (SH)
1 - Cobi Maxted (SH)
Maryborough 43 lt Kyneton 118
3 - Rhys Magin (KY)
2 - Coby Perry (MB)
1 - Dean Bartrop (KY)
ROUND 8
Strathfieldsaye 176 d Kangaroo Flat 17
3 - Callum McCarty (SS)
2 - James Schischka (SS)
1 - Timothy Hosking (SS)
South Bendigo 102 d Maryborough 51
3 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
2 - Alexander Smith (SB)
1 - Coby Perry (MB)
Gisborne 77 d Golden Square 62
3 - Bradley Bernacki (GB)
2 - Jaidyn Owen (GB)
1 - Jonathon Coe (GS)
Castlemaine 59 lt Eaglehawk 60
3 - Tommy Horne (CM)
2 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
1 - Jackson Hood (CM)
Kyneton 73 d Sandhurst 62
3 - Bailey McGee (KY)
2 - Rhys Magin (KY)
1 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
...................................
ROUND 7
Kangaroo Flat 45 lt Gisborne 144
3 - Pat McKenna (GB)
2 - Braidon Blake (GB)
1 - Jaidyn Owen (GB)
South Bendigo 89 lt Strathfieldsaye 90
3 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
2 - Caleb Ernst (SS)
1 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
Golden Square 209 d Castlemaine 27
3 - Joel Brett (GS)
2 - Jake Thrum (GS)
1 - Jack Hickman (GS)
Eaglehawk 59 lt Kyneton 80
3 - Ned O'Sullivan (KY)
2 - Billy Evans (EH)
1 - Dean Bartrop (KY)
Maryborough 55 lt Sandhurst 164
3 - Noah Walsh (SH)
2 - Lachie Hood (SH)
1 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 6
10 - Brad Bernacki (GB)
8 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
8 - Liam Collins (KF)
6 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
6 - Jack Geary (GS)
6 - Jayden Burke (GS)
6 - Harrison Huntley (KY)
6 - Kallen Geary (SS)
ROUND 6
Castlemaine 43 lt Kangaroo Flat 81
3 - Liam Collins (KF)
2 - Jack Chester (CM)
1 - Mitchell Rovers (KF)
Gisborne 152 d South Bendigo 46
3 - Scott Walsh (GB)
2 - Braidon Blake (GB)
1 - Bradley Bernacki (GB)
Strathfieldsaye 219 d Maryborough 11
3 - Kallen Geary (SS)
2 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
1 - Patrick Blandford (SS)
Kyneton 95 d Golden Square 88
3 - Cameron Manuel (KY)
2 - Benjamin Cameron (KY)
1 - James Orr (KY)
Sandhurst 82 lt Eaglehawk 97
3 - Billy Evans (EH)
2 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
1 - Brodie Montague (SH)
ROUND 5
Kangaroo Flat 47 lt Kyneton 126
3 - Harrison Huntley (KY)
2 - Hamish Yunghanns (KY)
1 - Louis Phillips (KY)
South Bendigo 151 d Castlemaine 37
3 - Isaiah Miller (SB)
2 - Liam Byrne (SB)
1 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
Strathfieldsaye 77 lt Gisborne 83
3 - Josh Kemp (GB)
2 - Michael Pilcher (SS)
1 - Bradley Bernacki (GB)
Golden Square 70 lt Sandhurst 82
3 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
2 - Noah Walsh (SH)
1 - Tanner Nally (SH)
Maryborough 18 lt Eaglehawk 140
3 - Shaun Knott (EH)
2 - Fraser Verhey (EH)
1 - Ben Thompson (EH)
ROUND 4
Sandhurst 131 d Kangaroo Flat 59
3 - Cobi Maxted (SH)
2 - Jeremi Rodi (SH)
1 - Noah Walsh (SH)
Kyneton 87 lt South Bendigo 90
3 - Louis Phillips (KY)
2 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
1 - Zac Hare (SB)
Castlemaine 19 lt Strathfieldsaye 120
3 - Riley Wilson (SS)
2 - Jye Formosa (SS)
1 - Tommy Horne (CM)
Maryborough 17 lt Gisborne 158
3 - Bradley Bernacki (GB)
2 - Sam Graham (GB)
1 - Josh Kemp (GB)
Eaglehawk 47 lt Golden Square 94
3 - Jake Thrum (GS)
2 - Ryan Hartley (GS)
1 - Jayden Burke (GS)
ROUND 3
Kangaroo Flat 88 lt Eaglehawk 137
3 - Joel Mullen (EH)
2 - Liam Collins (KF)
1 - Kobe Lloyd (EH)
South Bendigo 94 d Sandhurst 86
3 - Cooper Leon (SB)
2 - Michael Herlihy (SB)
1 - Zach Pallprat (SH)
Strathfieldsaye 123 d Kyneton 77
3 - Kallen Geary (SS)
2 - Jake Moorhead (SS)
1 - Dean Bartrop (KY)
Gisborne 225 d Castlemaine 2
3 - Pat McKenna (GB)
2 - Bradley Bernacki (GB)
1 - Scott Walsh (GB)
Golden Square 235 d Maryborough 17
3 - Jayden Burke (GS)
2 - Joel Brett (GS)
1 - Tom Strauch (GS)
...................................
ROUND 2
Eaglehawk 122 d South Bendigo 66
3 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
2 - Billy Evans (EH)
1 - Nathan Horbury (SB)
Sandhurst 82 lt Strathfieldsaye 108
3 - Lee Coghlan (SH)
2 - James Schischka (SS)
1 - Noah Walsh (SH)
Maryborough 86 lt Castlemaine 136
3 - Jack Chester (CM)
2 - Tommy Horne (CM)
1 - Bailey Henderson (CM)
Kyneton 67 lt Gisborne 156
3 - Jaidyn Owen (GB)
2 - Bradley Bernacki (GB)
1 - Josh Kemp (GB)
Golden Square 151 d Kangaroo Flat 42
3 - Jackson Geary (GS)
2 - Jayden Burke (GS)
1 - Mitchell Trewhella (KF)
...............................
ROUND 1
Kangaroo Flat 115 d Maryborough 44
3 - Liam Collins (KF)
2 - Brady Neill (MB)
1 - Mitchell Rovers (KF)
South Bendigo 53 lt Golden Square 103
3 - Jackson Geary (GS)
2 - Matthew Compston (GS)
1 - Cooper Leon (SB)
Strathfieldsaye 85 d Eaglehawk 72
3 - Noah Wheeler (EH)
2 - Callum McCarty (SS)
1 - Sam Thompson (EH)
Gisborne 72 d Sandhurst 46
3 - Hamish Hosking (SH)
2 - Tanner Nally (SH)
1 - Bradley Bernacki (GB)
Castlemaine 48 lt Kyneton 123
3 - Harrison Huntley (KY)
2 - Bailey Henderson (CM)
1 - Ned O'Sullivan (KY)
8.46pm: We're straight into the Michelsen Medal - no mucking around. Good luck everyone.
8.43pm: Extended Betty Thompson Medal final leaderboard:
8.40pm: It's the second time Stewart has won the award. She also won it in 2018 and has finished in the placings three times.
At the halfway mark, Kangaroo Flat's Ash Ryan shared the lead on 16 votes with Sandhurst's Meg Williams.
The Sandhurst star picked up four best on courts in the opening nine games.
Stewart and Chelsea Sartori were three votes behind through nine rounds.
Rounds 10 to 13 is where Stewart made her move.
Nine votes in four games took her to the outright lead.
Ryan closed to within two votes with three rounds to play, but the Roos' star didn't poll again for the night.
It was Sartori who made a late charge.
The Roos' centre picked up three votes in the penultimate round to close to within three votes of Stewart.
When Sartori picked up another three votes in the Roos' round 18 win over South Bendigo she tied Stewart for the lead.
The round 18 clash between Gisborne and Eaglehawk was the last game of the count.
Stewart polled three votes in the Bulldogs' big win over the Borough to earn a well-deserved second Betty Thompson Medal.
Sartori was second on 26 votes, while Williams picked up seven votes in the final three rounds to grab third on 24 votes ahead of Ryan on 22.
GISBORNE'S MADELINE STEWART IS THE 2022 BETTY THOMPSON MEDAL WINNER!!!!
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 18
29 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
26 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
24 - Meg Williams (SH)
22 - Ash Ryan (KF)
16 - Milly Wicks (KF)
15 - Chloe Gray (SB)
15 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
15 - Ruby Turner (SH)
14 - Keely Hare (MB)
13 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
13 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
ROUND 18
Kyneton 48 d Maryborough 43
3 - Tilly Shepherd (KY)
2 - Keely Hare (MB)
1 - Lauren Anglin (KY)
Strathfieldsaye 60 d Golden Square 40
3 - Ava Hamilton (SS)
2 - Brylee Wilson (SS)
1 - Millie Donegan (GS)
Castlemaine 47 d Sandhurst 46
3 - Fiona Fowler (CM)
2 - Meg Williams (SH)
1 - Mikaela Vaughan (CM)
South Bendigo 40 lt Kangaroo Flat 59
3 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
2 - Abbey Ryan (KF)
1 - Ingrid Hopkins (KF)
Gisborne 50 d Eaglehawk 35
3 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
2 - Kirby Elliott (GB)
1 - Rylee Connell (GB)
............................................
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 17
26 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
23 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
22 - Ash Ryan (KF)
22 - Meg Williams (SH)
16 - Milly Wicks (KF)
15 - Chloe Gray (SB)
15 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
15 - Ruby Turner (SH)
13 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
13 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
ROUND 17
Eaglehawk 40 lt Castlemaine 57
3 - Emma Winfield (CM)
2 - Fiona Fowler (CM)
1 - Bridie Semmens (CM)
Maryborough 45 lt South Bendigo 57
3 - Keiarah Brooks (SB)
2 - Keely Hare (MB)
1 - Olivia Mason (SB)
Sandhurst 64 d Kyneton 35
3 - Shae Clifford (SH)
2 - Meg Williams (SH)
1 - Ruby Turner (SH)
Kangaroo Flat 74 d Strathfieldsaye 38
3 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
2 - Carly Van Den Heuvel (KF)
1 - Makayle Dole (SS)
Golden Square 27 lt Gisborne 68
3 - Kiralee Collings (GB)
2 - Rylee Connell (GB)
1 - Millie Donegan (GS)
.........................................
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 16
26 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
22 - Ash Ryan (KF)
20 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
20 - Meg Williams (SH)
15 - Milly Wicks (KF)
15 - Chloe Gray (SB)
15 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
15 - Ruby Turner (SH)
13 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
13 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
ROUND 16
Castlemaine 81 d Golden Square 34
3 - Jane O'Donohue (CM)
2 - Georgie Rodger (CM)
1 - Fiona Fowler (CM)
Kyneton 50 d Eaglehawk 38
3 - Brooke Mangan (KY)
2 - Jessica Mangan (KY)
1 - Arriah Keogh (EH)
Strathfieldsaye 33 lt South Bendigo 57
3 - Olivia Mason (SB)
2 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
1 - Ella Henry (SS)
Sandhurst 82 d Maryborough 44
3 - Meg Williams (SH)
2 - Ruby Turner (SH)
1 - Sophie Shoebridge (SH)
Gisborne 45 d Kangaroo Flat 40
3 - Kirby Elliott (GB)
2 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
1 - Ingrid Hopkins (KF)
Three rounds to go - we're in for a tight finish..........
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 15
24 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
22 - Ash Ryan (KF)
20 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
17 - Meg Williams (SH)
15 - Milly Wicks (KF)
15 - Chloe Gray (SB)
15 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
13 - Ruby Turner (SH)
13 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
11 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
ROUND 15
Golden Square 54 lt Kyneton 59
3 - Jessica Mangan (KY)
2 - Manaia Vanderlie (KY)
1 - Cassidy Humphrey (GS)
Maryborough 52 d Strathfieldsaye 29
3 - Christine James (MB)
2 - Caitlyn Hamilton (SS)
1 - Keely Hare (MB)
Eaglehawk 39 lt Sandhurst 69
3 - Kelsey Meade (SH)
2 - Sophie Shoebridge (SH)
1 - Shae Clifford (SH)
Kangaroo Flat 57 d Castlemaine 38
3 - Ingrid Hopkins (KF)
2 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
1 - Carly Van Den Heuvel (KF)
South Bendigo 37 d Gisborne 36
3 - Olivia Mason (SB)
2 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
1 - Kirby Elliott (GB)
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 14
22 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
20 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
20 - Ash Ryan (KF)
17 - Meg Williams (SH)
15 - Milly Wicks (KF)
15 - Chloe Gray (SB)
15 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
13 - Ruby Turner (SH)
13 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
11 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
ROUND 14
Kyneton 29 lt Kangaroo Flat 64
3 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
2 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
1 - Tilly Shepherd (KY)
Castlemaine 45 d South Bendigo 27
3 - Fiona Fowler (CM)
2 - Madeline Carter (CM)
1 - Chloe Gray (SB)
Gisborne 61 d Strathfieldsaye 14
3 - Claudia Mawson (GB)
2 - Polly-Anna Salter (GB)
1 - Rylee Connell (GB)
Sandhurst 89 d Golden Square 30
3 - Shae Clifford (SH)
2 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
1 - Ruby Turner (SH)
Eaglehawk 50 lt Maryborough 51
3 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
2 - Eliza Roughead (MB)
1 - Elley Lawton (EH)
...................................
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 13
22 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
18 - Ash Ryan (KF)
17 - Meg Williams (SH)
17 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
15 - Milly Wicks (KF)
14 - Chloe Gray (SB)
13 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
12 - Ruby Turner (SH)
11 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
ROUND 13
Kangaroo Flat 66 d Sandhurst 49
3 - Milly Wicks (KF)
2 - Lou Dupuy (KF)
1 - Ingrid Hopkins (KF)
South Bendigo 50 d Kyneton 44
3 - Chloe Gray (SB)
2 - Keiarah Brooks (SB)
1 - Jessica Mangan (KY)
Strathfieldsaye 46 lt Castlemaine 59
3 - Eliza Hynes (SS)
2 - Fiona Fowler (CM)
1 - Ava Hamilton (SS)
Gisborne 59 d Maryborough 23
3 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
2 - Polly-Anna Salter (GB)
1 - Keely Hare (MB)
Golden Square 28 lt Eaglehawk 51
3 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
2 - Kate Clow (EH)
1 - Millie Donegan (GS)
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 12
19 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
18 - Ash Ryan (KF)
17 - Meg Williams (SH)
17 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
13 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
12 - Ruby Turner (SH)
12 - Milly Wicks (KF)
11 - Chloe Gray (SB)
11 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
ROUND 12
Eaglehawk 30 lt Kangaroo Flat 87
3 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
2 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
1 - Abbey Ryan (KF)
Sandhurst 64 d South Bendigo 41
3 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
2 - Kelsey Meade (SH)
1 - Imogen Sexton (SH)
Kyneton 54 d Strathfieldsaye 43
3 - Rebecca Ingleton (KY)
2 - Claire Oakley (KY)
1 - Ava Hamilton (SS)
Castlemaine 37 lt Gisborne 49
3 - Jordan Cransberg (GB)
2 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
1 - Mikaela Vaughan (CM)
Maryborough 74 d Golden Square 51
3 - Christine James (MB)
2 - Keely Hare (MB)
1 - Lana Marsh (GS)
ROUND 11
Kangaroo Flat 118 d Golden Square 32
3 - Abbey Ryan (KF)
2 - Lou Dupuy (KF)
1 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
South Bendigo 52 d Eaglehawk 34
3 - Chloe Gray (SB)
2 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
1 - Chloe Langley (SB)
Strathfieldsaye 39 lt Sandhurst 84
3 - Kelsey Meade (SH)
2 - Ruby Turner (SH)
1 - Meg Williams (SH)
Gisborne 43 d Kyneton 37
3 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
2 - Brooke Mangan (KY)
1 - Kirby Elliott (GB)
Castlemaine 76 d Maryborough 34
3 - Emma Webb (CM)
2 - Maggie Tranter (MB)
1 - Fiona Fowler (CM)
.................................
ROUND 10
Maryborough 39 lt Kangaroo Flat 75
3 - Abbey Ryan (KF)
2 - Milly Wicks (KF)
1 - Keely Hare (MB)
Golden Square 29 lt South Bendigo 79
3 - Chloe Langley (SB)
2 - Amy Morrissey (SB)
1 - Keiarah Brooks (SB)
Eaglehawk 58 d Strathfieldsaye 33
3 - Charlotte Edlin (EH)
2 - Arriah Keogh (EH)
1 - Jasmin Gallagher (EH)
Sandhurst 53 d Gisborne 37
3 - Kelsey Meade (SH)
2 - Sophie Shoebridge (SH)
1 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
Kyneton 31 lt Castlemaine 49
3 - Madeline Carter (CM)
2 - Michelle Fletcher (KY)
1 - Georgie Rodger (CM)
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 9
16 - Meg Williams (SH)
16 - Ash Ryan (KF)
13 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
13 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
10 - Ruby Turner (SH)
10 - Milly Wicks (KF)
10 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
ROUND 9
Kangaroo Flat 74 d South Bendigo 44
3 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
2 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
1 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
Golden Square 28 lt Strathfieldsaye 56
3 - Ava Hamilton (SS)
2 - Makayle Dole (SS)
1 - Keeley Jones (SS)
Eaglehawk 30 lt Gisborne 60
3 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
2 - Kirby Elliott (GB)
1 - Claudia Mawson (GB)
Sandhurst 62 d Castlemaine 46
3 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
2 - Meg Williams (SH)
1 - Mikaela Vaughan (CM)
Maryborough 46 lt Kyneton 49
3 - Tori Chandler (MB)
2 - Tilly Shepherd (KY)
1 - Rachelle Mangan (KY)
...................................
ROUND 8
Strathfieldsaye 23 lt Kangaroo Flat 74
3 - Milly Wicks (KF)
2 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
1 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
South Bendigo 59 d Maryborough 43
3 - Keiarah Brooks (SB)
2 - Keely Hare (MB)
1 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
Gisborne 58 d Golden Square 22
3 - Kiralee Collings (GB)
2 - Eloise Rodda (GB)
1 - Claudia Mawson (GB)
Castlemaine 48 d Eaglehawk 34
3 - Emma Webb (CM)
2 - Madeline Carter (CM)
1 - Kate Clow (EH)
Kyneton 17 lt Sandhurst 53
3 - Meg Williams (SH)
2 - Brooke Mangan (KY)
1 - Ruby Turner (SH)
ROUND 7
Kangaroo Flat 52 d Gisborne 40
3 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
2 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
1 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
South Bendigo 65 d Strathfieldsaye 41
3 - Chloe Gray (SB)
2 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
1 - Chloe Langley (SB)
Golden Square 31 lt Castlemaine 44
3 - Emma Winfield (CM)
2 - Maddison Alvino (GS)
1 - Georgie Rodger (CM)
Eaglehawk 44 d Kyneton 43
3 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
2 - Dezyre Paiti (KY)
1 - Jasmin Gallagher (EH)
Maryborough 45 lt Sandhurst 67
3 - Meg Williams (SH)
2 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
1 - Eliza Roughead (MB)
.............................................
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 6
10 - Ash Ryan (KF)
9 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
9 - Ruby Turner (SH)
8 - Meg Williams (SH)
7 - Milly Wicks (KF)
6 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
ROUND 6
Castlemaine 41 lt Kangaroo Flat 57
3 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
2 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
1 - Madeline Carter (CM)
Gisborne 55 d South Bendigo 36
3 - Claudia Mawson (GB)
2 - Jordan Cransberg (GB)
1 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
Strathfieldsaye 48 d Maryborough 45
3 - Christine James (MB)
2 - Ella Henry (SS)
1 - Maggie Tranter (MB)
Kyneton 54 d Golden Square 40
3 - Maddy Keighran (GS)
2 - Brooke Mangan (KY)
1 - Rachelle Mangan (KY)
Sandhurst 80 d Eaglehawk 17
3 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
2 - Shae Clifford (SH)
1 - Ruby Turner (SH)
......................................
ROUND 5
Kangaroo Flat 65 d Kyneton 40
3 - Carly Van Den Heuvel (KF)
2 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
1 - Milly Wicks (KF)
South Bendigo 61 d Castlemaine 46
3 - Emily Cossar (SB)
2 - Shannon Blackman (CM)
1 - Olivia Mason (SB)
Strathfieldsaye 37 lt Gisborne 70
3 - Jordan Cransberg (GB)
2 - Eliza Hynes (SS)
1 - Makayle Dole (SS)
Golden Square 23 lt Sandhurst 93
3 - Ruby Turner (SH)
2 - Meg Williams (SH)
1 - Darcy Williams (SH)
Maryborough 56 d Eaglehawk 30
3 - Keely Hare (MB)
2 - Maggie Tranter (MB)
1 - Morgan Keating (EH)
...........................................
ROUND 4
Sandhurst 52 d Kangaroo Flat 51
3 - Ruby Turner (SH)
2 - Milly Wicks (KF)
1 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
Kyneton 52 dr South Bendigo 52
3 - Chloe Gray (SB)
2 - Rachelle Mangan (KY)
1 - Ella Flavell (SB)
Castlemaine 50 d Strathfieldsaye 46
3 - Bridie Semmens (CM)
2 - Emma Webb (CM)
1 - Ella Henry (SS)
Maryborough 36 lt Gisborne 54
3 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
2 - Amanda Cox (MB)
1 - Claudia Mawson (GB)
Eaglehawk 60 d Golden Square 33
3 - Jasmin Gallagher (EH)
2 - Kate Clow (EH)
1 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
ROUND 3
Kangaroo Flat 80 d Eaglehawk 22
3 - Abbey Ryan (KF)
2 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
1 - Laura McDonald (KF)
South Bendigo 30 lt Sandhurst 59
3 - Meg Williams (SH)
2 - Ruby Turner (SH)
1 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
Strathfieldsaye 30 lt Kyneton 40
3 - Brooke Mangan (KY)
2 - Jessica Mangan (KY)
1 - Tilly Shepherd (KY)
Gisborne 43 d Castlemaine 34
3 - Claudia Mawson (GB)
2 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
1 - Jane O'Donohue (CM)
Golden Square 28 lt Maryborough 41
3 - Eliza Roughead (MB)
2 - Jayne Norton (GS)
1 - Christine James (MB)
.........................................
ROUND 2
Eaglehawk 33 lt South Bendigo 54
3 - Gracie Berryman (EH)
2 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
1 - Emily Cossar (SB)
Sandhurst 72 d Strathfieldsaye 28
3 - Imogen Sexton (SH)
2 - Sophie Shoebridge (SH)
1 - Kelsey Meade (SH)
Maryborough 46 lt Castlemaine 50
3 - Caitlin Richardson (CM)
2 - Jordan Macilwain (MB)
1 - Jane O'Donohue (CM)
Kyneton 31 lt Gisborne 65
3 - Madeline Stewart (GB)
2 - Rylee Connell (GB)
1 - Claire Oakley (KY)
Golden Square 19 lt Kangaroo Flat 88
3 - Ashley Ryan (KF)
2 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
1 - Milly Wicks (KF)
.........................................
ROUND 1
Kangaroo Flat 66 d Maryborough 28
3 - Milly Wicks (KF)
2 - Tori Chandler (MB)
1 - Chelsea Sartori (KF)
South Bendigo 69 d Golden Square 23
3 - Stephanie Goode (SB)
2 - Chloe Gray (SB)
1 - Olivia Mason (SB)
Strathfieldsaye 41 d Eaglehawk 35
3 - Ella Henry (SS)
2 - Jasmin Gallagher (EH)
1 - Makayle Dole (SS)
Gisborne 33 lt Sandhurst 66
3 - Meg Williams (SH)
2 - Sophie Shoebridge (SH)
1 - Rebecca Smith (SH)
Castlemaine 48 d Kyneton 27
3 - Jane O'Donohue (CM)
2 - Bridie Semmens (CM)
1 - Caitlin Richardson (CM)
8.15pm: Kylie Ellis calling the votes for the Betty Thompson Medal. Good luck everyone.
8.10pm: I'm told we're heading for an 8.15pm restart.
8pm: While you're waiting, catch up on all the news from a huge weekend of footy and netball finals.
Gisborne dug deep to defeat Golden Square by two points in a cracking senior footy preliminary final.
The A-grade netball preliminary final was just as exciting. Kangaroo Flat looked in big trouble against Gisborne, but the Roos stormed home in the final quarter to win by three.
7.55pm: We're still a few minutes away.
7.42pm: When the Betty Thompson Medal count starts we'll provide you with the votes from every game. Leaderboards will appear after rounds 6, 9, 12 and then every round from there. For what it's worth, my tip is Sandhurst's Meg Williams. Sorry, Meg!!!!
7.35pm: Panic stations for the Addy's Kieran Iles. He just realised he forgot to set the tape for Farmer Wants a Wife.
7.30pm: Time for another break before we start the voting for the Betty Thompson Medal. Who is your tip?
7.25pm: Wonderful effort by Golden Square netballer Kristen Wilson, who received BFNL life membership after playing her 300th game earlier this season.
A great profile story on Wilson's amazing journey can be found here
7.23pm: The Alan McDonald Medal in reserves footy was an all-Gisborne affair. Team-mates Boyd Nalder and Jacob Murphy tied on 18 votes.
McDONALD MEDAL - RESERVES FOOTBALL
7.20pm: Golden Square's Macey Eaton won the Symons Medal for under-18 footy.
SYMONS MEDAL - UNDER-18 FOOTBALL
7.18pm: A netball victory for the South Bendigo Bloods. Great season by Sarah Nash in A-reserve and she scored a runaway victory in the Holborn Medal.
HOLBORN MEDAL - A-RESERVE NETBALL
7.15pm: A remarkable effort by Sandhurst's Briona Giddings. Her victory in the B-grade vote count was her fifth league medal.
B-GRADE NETBALL
7.13pm: Sandhurst's Isabelle Whiteley mpolled 28 votes to win the B-reserve netball award.
B-RESERVE NETBALL
7.10pm: Congratulations to Gisborne's Tori Skrijel for winning the Carol Sing Medal in 17-and-under netball.
SING MEDAL 17-AND-UNDER NETBALL
7.05pm: We're back on deck. First surprise for the night - Addy netball scribe Kieran Iles managed not to spill any food on his suit. Long odds winner right there.
Next up - presentations of the league best and fairest awards that were pre-counted earlier in the week
7pm: To warm up for the Michelsen Medal later in the night, here's the top-25 ranked individual performances of the season. It will be interesting to see if the umpires see it the same way.
6.50pm: Time for a break for dinner. Do you want the beef or the chicken?
6.45pm: A stellar season for Gisborne in footy and netball. The Bulldogs have been crowd champion club for 2022.
6.40pm: The football goalkicking awards have been presented to the league's best sharpshooters.
Golden Square's Joel Brett won the Ron Best Medal in the seniors with 92 goals.
Sandhurst's Jasper Stewart won the reserves with 43 goals, while Gisborne's Harry Luxmoore won the under-18s with 64 goals.
6.35pm: It's the start of what could be a big week for Sandhurst's netballers.
The Dragons won the netball goal shooting award with a league best 5047 goals across all grades for the season.
6.33pm: Next up is the Rising Star awards.
The netball Rising Star is Sandhurst's Shae Clifford, while the football rising star is Kyneton's Hamish Yunghanns.
6.30pm: The first awards presented tonight were for the best performers at inter-league level.
There was no inter-league footy action in 2022, so it's just the netballers.
The under-17 inter-league award went to Kangaroo Flat's Amaya Schmidt, while the open inter-league award was presented to Gisborne's Madeline Stewart.
6.20pm: Welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's live blog of the BFNL's Michelsen Medal and Betty Thompson Medal vote counts.
We'll have all the votes as they're called as the BFNL crowns the best and fairest footballer and netballer for the 2022 season.
Make sure keep refreshing your browser for the latest updates and images from The Bendigo Club in Strathdale.
For a preview of the Michelsen Medal click here
For a preview of the Betty Thompson Medal click here
To catch up on a huge weekend of footy and netball finals action click here
