NORTH CENTRAL GRAND FINAL: Bulls' 21-year wait ends; Redbacks' netball triumph

FINALLY after three losing grand finals in a row and two COVID-affected seasons, Birchip-Watchem has put an end to what had been the North Central Football League's longest premiership drought.
Advertisement
In a grand final where the third term most certainly lived up to its name as the "premiership quarter" for Birchip-Watchem, the Bulls defeated Donald by 21 points at Wycheproof.
In what was their 15th victory in a row, the Bulls prevailed 10.18 (78) to 8.9 (57) to win their first premiership since 2001.
That 2001 flag had been coached by Trevor Ryan and 21 years later Ryan was again at the helm of the Bulls for their long-awaited 2022 premiership.
"It was a tough game to get through; Donald is a really competitive team and we had to really dig deep at half-time to get our game going," Ryan said.
Donald held a 15-point advantage at half-time, leading 5.5 to 2.8, with the Bulls' inaccuracy including a wayward 1.6 first quarter.
The Donald lead had been 21 points during the second term before a goal to Elliott Jaeschke just before half-time gave the Bulls a lift.
The Bulls then gained the momentum in the decisive third quarter with four goals to two to go from 15 points down at half-time to three points up at the final change.
"It was a good third quarter we put together," Ryan said.
"We were able to control the ball a bit more and got our running game going in that third quarter and get the game back on our terms.
"Our midfield really stepped up... Marshall Rippon and Elliiott Jaeschke were both really good and we were able to generate more run out of our half-back line with Lachlan Ryan and Joe Reid."
Having hit the front at three quarter-time there was no stopping the surging Bulls as they closed the game out with four goals to one in the final term.
The Des Darcy Medal for best-on-ground was won by star Birchip-Watchem ruckman and former Bulls' coach Lochlan Sirett.
"Lochie was super for us. He's just a workhorse who battles all day and it was good to see him get that reward," Ryan said.
The AFL Victoria Medal was awarded to Bulls' midfielder Jaeschke, with other players to feature in the best for Birchip-Watchem including Kyle Stevens, Will Sheahan, Daniel Castellano and Joe Reid.
Dylan Adkins and Sheahan kicked two goals each for the Bulls, who prior to Saturday had lost the NCFL's previous three grand finals in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
"It's a huge relief for the club in general and it was one of my concerns going in at half-time being 15 points down that the boys might have been feeling a bit of pressure in regards to what has happened in the past coming back into their minds," Ryan said.
Advertisement
"But it was just a matter of calming them down and getting them back on track in regards to the way in which we needed to play and that's what they did."
One of my concerns going in at half-time being 15 points down that the boys might have been feeling a bit of pressure in regards to what has happened in the past coming back into their minds- Trevor Ryan - Birchip-Watchem coach
Birchip-Watchem's flag now leaves Donald carrying the mantle as the club with the longest NCFL premiership drought, with the Royals' last premiership remaining 2006.
Experienced forward Leigh Burke kicked three of the eight goals for the Royals, whose best players were led by Ryan Hards, Ryley Barrack and Dyson Bell-Warren.
Meanwhile, in the A grade netball powerhouse Wedderburn capped another season of domination with a 16-goal win over Charlton.
The Redbacks beat the Navies 50-34 and while they are three years apart, are now back-to-back premiers having also won the North Central Netball Association's previous grand final played in 2019.
Advertisement
Overall, the win was Wedderburn's 47th in a row with the Redbacks still not having been beaten since 2018.
Charlton started the same solidly to lead 10-8 at quarter-time, before the Redbacks gained the upper hand with a 16-9 second quarter to go into half-time ahead 24-19 and with the momentum.
"I've had the best bunch of girls you could ask for this year," Wedderburn playing coach Meg Lockhart said.
"We started a bit slow with a lot of unforced errors, but Charlton's defence was also really good. Our defenders kept us in it early; we knew we could play better in the second quarter, and, fortunately we did."
The best-on-court medal was awarded to Wedderburn goal defence Maddison Postle.
Advertisement
"Maddison was superb in defence for us with her intercepting and was really well supported by Lara Judd and Olivia Lockhart at goalkeeper and wing defence," Lockhart said.
"Maddison told me before the game she was going to play the best game of her life today and she just about did."
The Wedderburn side also included club stalwart Shelley DeAraugo, who won a remarkable 10th A grade flag with the Redbacks.
"Shelley has been at the club since about 2005 and to win 10 premierships is remarkable... she has won them at wing attack, goal attack and today she was our goal shooter," Lockhart said.
Wedderburn also won the B grade premiership, which like the A grade team capped an unbeaten season.
Meanwhile, in the hockey the men's game was a 4-2 win for St Arnaud over Donald, while in the women's Charlton defeated Birchip-Watchem 1-0.
Advertisement
Across the three codes of football, netball and hockey, seven of the competition's eight clubs won premierships, with Donald leading the way with four.
Seniors - Birchip-Watchem.
Reserves - Donald.
Under-17s - Sea Lake Nandaly.
Advertisement
Under-14s - Donald.
A grade - Wedderburn.
B grade - Wedderburn.
C grade - Sea Lake Nandaly.
17-under A - Donald.
17-under B - Donald.
Advertisement
14-under - Wycheproof-Narraport.
Men - St Arnaud.
Women - Charlton.
Under-15s - St Arnaud.
Under-12s - Charlton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.