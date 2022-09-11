LVFNL GRAND FINAL: Marong reserves cap unbeaten season with hard-fought win

Advertisement
MARONG'S reserves competed an undefeated season with a hard-fought LVFNL grand final win over Pyramid Hill on Saturday.
In a low-scoring, dour battle the game hung in the balance with Marong leading by three points at the 15-minute mark of the final term.
But two goals in as many minutes to Marong forward Adrian Pappin and then a goal after the siren to Brodie Hartland secured a 5.15 (45) to 3.5 (23) win for the Panthers - their first reserves flag since 1994.
Coached by Jarrod Harris, the Panthers reserves are now 30-0 since the league re-started following the abandoned 2020 season.
Marong midfielder Josh Cooper won the AFL Victoria Medal for best on ground, while Pappin's three goals in a game where just eight were kicked were telling.
Jordan Mathers was named the best for the Bulldogs, who had forward Rowan Pollock kick two of their three goals.
Marong Reserves 0.3 2.6 2.11 5.15 (45)
Pyramid Hill Reserves 1.3 1.4 3.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Marong: A.Pappin 3, Z.Turnbull 1; Pyramid Hill: R.Pollock 2, L.Pollock 1
BEST: Marong: J.Cooper, A.Pappin, T.Wilson, M.Willox, S.Taylor, B.Hartland; Pyramid Hill: J.Mathers, B.Moon, L.Padgham, G.Quinn, M.Gunther, M.Moon
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.