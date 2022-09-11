Flooding continues near Charlton, eases at Laanecoorie

FLOODING at Laanecoorie is easing after last week's heavy rainfall dissipated in time for the weekend.
Minor flooding downstream of the Loddon Weir continues but is not expected to reach Kerang.
Multiple stretches of the Loddon River have seen minor flooding for several days.
That is expected to stop downstream of Laanecoorie at some point Sunday afternoon.
Meanwhile on the Avoca River, Charlton has been dealing with minor flooding of its own.
Water was peaking this morning at 4.4 metres and was expected to remain high for the rest of the day.
Meteorologists expected minor flooding downstream but did not think it would stretch as far as Quambatook.
The State emergency Service recommends people:
