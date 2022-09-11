New era brewing at Camp Reserve after CVFLW premiership win

Castlemaine's CVFLW grand final triumph on Friday night ended the club's 22-year drought since it last tasted senior premiership success.
Now that the Castlemaine Football Netball Club is back in the winner's circle there's both a sense of relief and excitement brewing at Camp Reserve.
"There was a lot of pressure on us coming into the league and it's been pleasing to see our girls play so well," CFNC president Caleb Kuhle said.
"All we wanted was to give the women from our town the opportunity to play senior football.
"Behind closed doors I knew if we were able to get into the league then we would win the flag as I was confident that both the town and club had it in them."
Kuhle, who has been president since 2018, believes the premiership win is just one step further towards forging a new era at Camp Reserve.
"Our club is definitely moving forward, but the job is never over," he said.
"We need to keep doing what we're doing.
"Castlemaine is an old club and an even older town and with that comes a lot of history, which also brings constraints.
"Having our senior women this year has changed the fabric of the club. The way in which the team has made the most from the opportunity has been fantastic."
During the regular season Castlemaine finished as the minor premiers after going through 18 rounds with just one loss.
The one-point defeat came from the hands of Bendigo Thunder in the final round, result 4.8 (32) over 4.7 (31).
Kuhle praised the work of the club's women's football operations manager Georgia Banks, in addition to the brother-sister coaching partnership of Jordan and Tiahna Cochrane who were all highly influential in helping shape this year's success.
"I am from the same age group as a lot of our senior women and I knew with Tiahna and Jordan coaching as well as Georgia working behind the scenes that it would all be seamless.
"The proof is in the pudding."
Jordan Cochrane said the plan was to come back even stronger in 2023 and do it all again.
"There will be a few players who stay and inevitably some will leave but we'll definitely be back," he said.
"We'll get back to work for pre-season around November and start working hard towards next year."
Success wasn't just on the football field, as 2022 also marked the first time CFNC had entered an A-Grade netball squad in the Bendigo Football Netball League since 2017.
The Fiona Fowler and Garry Cooke-coached team made it all the way through to the semi-finals but were knocked out by Gisborne in a three-goal thriller.
In the A-Reserves, the Magpies made it through to the elimination round but were knocked out by South Bendigo.
The club's senior men's football team, coached by Don Moran, also broke their 1462 day winless drought on Good Friday after defeating Maryborough 21.12 (136) to 12.14 (86) during round two of the BFNL season.
