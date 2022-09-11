Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Goalers' sure hands help deliver Eagles LVFNL A-grade premiership glory

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 11 2022 - 12:58am, first published 12:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brilliant all season, Tia Webb and Meg Patterson carried on that form in Saturday's premiership win against Mitiamo. Picture: Noni Hyett

AN UNBREAKABLE bond between best friends Tia Webb and Meg Patterson proved every bit as unshakeable in Saturday's LVFNL premiership decider at Marist College.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.