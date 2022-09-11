AN UNBREAKABLE bond between best friends Tia Webb and Meg Patterson proved every bit as unshakeable in Saturday's LVFNL premiership decider at Marist College.
Maiden Gully YCW's much-vaunted goaling combination brought its A-grade game in a drought-breaking eight-goal grand final win for the mighty Eagles.
Placed first and second in this season's league best and fairest count, the pair might well have come close to replicating the feat in the best on court voting against Mitiamo.
In the end, it was goal shooter Webb who added to her Helen Ward Medal win by claiming the honour.
While humbled by another individual honour, it was the premiership medal that counted most for Webb in the aftermath of a marvellous day for the A-grade team and club, which secured five premierships in total on Saturday.
"It's not something I go out there to achieve, I just go out to give my best for the team," she said.
"I didn't at any stage think I was going to get a best on court medal.
"I thought our defence end did a brilliant job today. To be honest, anyone in our team would have deserved the medal today."
Those sentiments were echoed by goal attack Patterson, who continued the stellar form that saw her finish runner-up in the league best and fairest.
"Everybody stepped up when they needed and owned their position on the court,' she said.
"In order to get these wins, everybody needed to give 100 per cent."
The Eagles' stunning A-grade success followed a near-perfect 13-1 minor season campaign and a convincing preliminary final win over a quality Calivil United.
But it was their 14-goal loss to the Superoos in the second semi-final that Webb cited as one of the major catalysts for a brilliant grand final day performance.
"There was a bit of 'come on, we can do this'. It was a good reality check," she said.
"It made us work even harder to get here.
"But it's played out well for a well-deserved win."
Instrumental in the win was a bright period at the start of the third quarter when the Eagles scored four straight goals to turn an even ledger at half time into a 33-29 lead.
It was a defining moment and a gap the Superoos were never able to bridge.
"Our second half was unquestionably our better half and that's where we really combined well as a team to get this awesome outcome," Patterson said.
"I'm just so proud of everyone, this just shows how hard we all have worked," she added in reference to the club's perfect five out of five grand final wins.
"All of us train together on Thursday, which shows that sense of community and the quality of our coaches as well.
"Teamwork, friendship - all those things are important.
"It's a dream, isn't it, winning five? You don't expect it.
"The C-grade girls were really dominant all year, so we were really hopeful for them, but I think our A-squad - A and B-grade - we were a little bit nervous for.
"We knew we'd have to put our best foot forward to get those wins against some quality opposition."
As for their brilliant on-court connection and chemistry, Webb insisted the pair would only be working harder next year to strengthen the bond.
"We're very lucky, we've played together for a long time," she said.
"We work well together and communicate really well together as well."
It was a memorable day all around for the Webb family with all three sisters part of premierships.
Also a league best and fairest winner this season, Jarrenhy was a key in the B-grade triumph and also sat on the bench in A-grade, while Shallon experienced C-grade grand final success.
Tia Webb was joined as a best on court medallist on Saturday by Phoenix Pointon, who won dual awards in the Eagles' B and C-grade wins, captain Milly Burgess in C-reserve and centre Bronte Baxter in 17-and-under.
Marong co-captain Charli Crawford was best on court in the Panthers' 17-and-under triumph and Pyramid Hill's Jamison Walters best on court for the Bulldogs in their 15-and-under premiership.
