AN INQUIRY wants better coordination after hearing evidence of free TAFE courses "pummelling" regional university enrolments.
The Victorian parliamentary probe found educators were being held back by barriers between TAFEs and universities.
The "disjointed" system fueled the substantial hurdles students had to jump, the inquiry found.
It also left a trail of missed opportunities to tackle workforce shortages across multiple industries, MPs from the lower house's Economy and Infrastructure Committee found.
They pointed to multiple examples including free TAFE courses, which La Trobe University vice-chancellor John Dewar said had "absolutely pummelled" regional university enrolments.
La Trobe has regional campuses in Bendigo, Albury-Wodonga, Mildura and Shepparton.
Professor Dewar said state subsidies for 60 TAFE courses were a fantastic idea but had exposed difficulties juggling a state-run system with a separate university sector overseen by the federal government.
A government spokesperson has previously defended free TAFE and talked up its funding for university capital works and research, including $10 million or agriculture projects at La Trobe.
Victoria is bracing for shortages in multiple sectors including in digital, clean and care economies, and advanced manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, the inquiry heard.
It needs to act now to educate managers, teachers, software programmers, nurses and medical professionals, information and communication technology managers, engineers, accountants and agricultural specialists, for example.
Not enough people are enrolling in courses critical to stopping skills shortages, including in science and engineering, some like health students take a long time to graduate and many industries say graduates' skills don't align with their needs, it said.
COVID-19 and border closures made all of those problems worse, especially in regional areas, the inquiry said.
Its members - who handed down their report before Queen Elizabeth's death paused most MPs' work - issued 31 wide-ranging recommendations.
That included state bureaucrats trying to bring about more systematic partnerships between TAFEs and universities.
Governments could also incentivise universities and TAFEs working on priority skills areas with new funding ideas. They should also help multiple universities, TAFEs and industries already working together with new policies.
When workforce shortages hit, the state's solutions were not always "extensive, consistent, timely or evaluated enough', the inquiry said.
It wanted universities to give more input on the state's skills plans
"This will enable universities to more accurately match the demand for skills in priority areas with course offerings that proactively respond to workforce shortages," it said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
