LVFNL GRAND FINAL: Seven goals to zip in first quarter and Panthers never looked back

MARONG coach Linton Jacobs admits that his side's lack of football had been playing on his mind in the lead-up to Saturday's Loddon Valley league grand final against Bridgewater.
By finishing on top of the ladder, having a bye in round 18 and winning directly into the decider from the second semi-final, the grand final was just the Panthers' second game in 35 days.
However, in hindsight, Jacobs didn't need to concern himself at all with any thought of his Panthers being a touch rusty early after so little football over the past month given how his side started.
The Panthers were dominant from the outset, piling on 7.1 to 0.0 in the first quarter and never looked back, steamrolling their way to a 94-point victory as they won 19.11 (125) to 4.7 (31).
"To be honest, I can say it now, I was a little concerned going into the game that it (lack of games the past month) might cause us to start slow," Jacobs said.
"But we were on fire early. Our attack on the ball and contest work was really good and we got some deep entries into the big boy (Brandyn Grenfell) and Ryley Taylor was electric early with a couple of goals to get us going."
So lop-sided was the match, Marong had 17.9 on the board before Bridgewater kicked its first goal of the game five minutes into the final term as the Panthers produced a complete performance to win their first flag since 1989.
Full-forward Brandyn Grenfell kicked nine goals in a best-on-ground performance, young gun Ryley Taylor slotted four, including the first two of the game, the midfield led by captain Corey Gregg, Jimmy Gadsden, Jack McCaig, Carl Thiesz, Ben Gregg and co constantly drove the ball inside 50 all game and the backline resembled that of a brick wall.
"It's just fantastic for the club... I'm speechless, to be honest," Jacobs said.
"We set out a couple of years ago about this being a new Marong; some things needed to change around the footy club with out standards and the boys have taken it on board from day one.
"They were probably craving a little bit more professionalism and over the past two years, to their credit, they have followed it through and today is a just reward."
Not only did the Panthers win the senior premiership, but they made a clean sweep of the three football flags, also winning the reserves and under-18s.
"What has happened today has probably come a little earlier than I expected. From a footy point of view, the boys have really soaked it up and worked hard to achieve it," Jacobs said.
"Going forward, the challenge is for us to keep doing this like the good clubs in Bridgewater and Calivil United have done."
Marong premiership team - Corey Gregg (c), Richard Tibbett, Jacob Ede, Ben Gregg, Ryley Taylor, Kain Robins, Adam Ward, Nathan Walsh, Lachlan Frankel, Lachlan Lee, Jimmy Gadsden, Cory Jacobs, Carl Thiesz, Nathan Devanny, Trent Fisher, Brandyn Grenfell, Corbin Fleming, David Johnstone, Kyle Manley, Justin Hynes, Will Gadsden, Jack McCaig.
