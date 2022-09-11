LVFNL GRAND FINAL: Grenfell's nine goals on big stage caps historic season

Advertisement
MARONG full-forward Brandyn Grenfell has generated plenty of headlines over the course of the Loddon Valley league season for his goalkicking exploits.
And on Saturday on the biggest stage of all - the grand final - Grenfell delivered another headline-grabbing performance in the Panthers' 94-point grand final romp over Bridgewater at Maiden Gully.
A bag of nine goals earned Grenfell the AFL Victoria best-on-ground medal, but more importantly, he finally has his first senior premiership medal.
"Today is massive for the club," Grenfell said following the Panthers' 19.11 (125) to 4.7 (31) slaying of Bridgewater.
"I came here last year (mid-season) when we were a really good chance of winning a flag, but COVID obviously affected that and we didn't get the chance.
"For the boys to then come back from the start of pre-season in November and put in the work they have, it's a credit to them and they really deserve it today."
Given his size, Grenfell is an imposing presence out on the football field and near-on unstoppable when the ball is coming in as quick and clean as it was into the Marong forward 50 on Saturday.
"As I've said all year, I just do half the job. The other half is the midfielders who go in hard to get the ball down to me," Grenfell said.
"All I've got to do is take the mark and kick the goal... simple as that."
Grenfell's haul of nine goals featured four in the first quarter, three in the second quarter and two in the third quarter.
In total Grenfell - who has re-signed for next year - had 13 shots at goal for the game, kicking 9.3 and one out of bounds on the full.
"It was a massive game today and that's what you want from your key forward," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"In these conditions I would have been happy had he kicked three or four, but he marked everything early, was moving around, jumping at everything and set the tone."
Grenfell ends the season with 154 goals from 18 games at an average of 8.5.
His tally of 143 goals in the home and away season set a new LVFNL record, eclipsing the 140 that Bridgewater's Peter Collins kicked in 1982.
Grenfell's 154 goal season - 8, 6, 3, 2, 11, 14, 8, 6, 13, 10, 9, 6, 15, 18, 8, 6, 2, 9.
