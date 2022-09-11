LVFNL GRAND FINAL: Mean Machine hits wall at the final hurdle

But the taxing toll of having to win three cut-throat finals against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Mitiamo and Pyramid Hill, combined with missing two key cogs in their engine room in Cal Prest (knee injury) and Alex Pollock (suspended), plus three injuries during the game to Michael Brooks (compound fracture of finger) and defenders Zane Hoiles (groin) and Luke Harrison (knee) - not to mention they were up against a fresh and primed Marong - made for the most arduous of challenges for the Mean Machine.