LVFNL GRAND FINAL: Mean Machine hits wall at the final hurdle

Advertisement
BRIDGEWATER'S gallant finals run came to a grinding halt at the final hurdle in the Loddon Valley league on Saturday.
The Mean Machine had already defied the odds just to make the grand final given they had come through from the elimination final having finished the home and away season in fourth position.
But the taxing toll of having to win three cut-throat finals against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Mitiamo and Pyramid Hill, combined with missing two key cogs in their engine room in Cal Prest (knee injury) and Alex Pollock (suspended), plus three injuries during the game to Michael Brooks (compound fracture of finger) and defenders Zane Hoiles (groin) and Luke Harrison (knee) - not to mention they were up against a fresh and primed Marong - made for the most arduous of challenges for the Mean Machine.
The result was a 94-point hiding as the Panthers romped home 19.11 (125) to 4.7 (31), with Bridgewater having been held goal-less until the five-minute mark of the final term at Maiden Gully.
"We always knew today was going to be tough, but you've got to go in with a bit of hope and we gave ourselves the opportunity through a lot of hard work and a bit of grit," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"We really had to will ourselves over the past couple of weeks and today showed we were probably fairly zapped and they came out hunting us.
"They are a quality side without any weak links. It was a really good test for us and it was great to see a few of our kids be able to get the opportunity to come up against a side like that in a grand final."
Hard-working midfielder Harry Donegan capped a super consistent season to be Bridgewater's best player, while defender James Naughton battled valiantly in his big job on Marong forward Kain Robins.
Skipper Andrew Collins (two goals) also worked hard to lift his side playing a mix of forward and midfield.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.