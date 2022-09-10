IT WAS a clean sweep for Maiden Gully YCW in the senior grades of netball on LVFNL grand final day, but the junior premiership honours were definitely shared.
While the Eagles were able to keep their record sheet clean for the day with a convincing 43-29 win over Calivil United in the 17-and-under premiership decider, Marong and Pyramid Hill added their names to the honour roll.
Coached by A-grade goal shooter Brittany Hercus, Marong's 15-and-under team produced the day's biggest win in a 52-26 victory over Pyramid Hill.
It capped a perfect season for the young Panthers, who advanced straight to the grand final with a 20-goal semi-final win over the Bulldogs two weeks earlier.
While she always had plenty of confidence in her team's ability to get the job done, Hercus admitted to a few nerves in the lead-up.
"You never know what's going to happen in finals, especially against Pyramid," she said.
"They are a quality team and they kept coming at us all game.
"The pressure is always on you when it's ours to lose.
"I know I was nervous going in, but our girls just gave it their all all day.
"Actually, every week they just tried their hardest and were fortunate to keep on winning.
"I'm immensely proud of them."
The Panthers' first 15-and-under flag win was led by best on court medallist Charli Crawford, who won high praise from her coach.
"She is just a quality player and is passionate about the game," Hercus said.
"She comes to every training and prepares really well.
"She puts a lot of effort and time into bettering her netball and it shows on court every week.
"Charli is all the things you want - consistent, reliable, accurate - all those superlatives you can think of."
In a pointer to the future, 15-year-old Crawford and fellow co-captain Charlie Coghill played their first A-grade games this season against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Goal defence Coghill, goal keeper Sienna Taylor and wing attack Mietta Sharman were other strong contributors in the win, with Hercus giving plaudits to all 10 players who took to the court.
The future is bright for Pyramid Hill's youngest netballers after they delivered the club its first flag win at any level since 2017 in the 13-and-under grand final.
The Bulldogs, who finished the home and away season in second spot behind their grand final opponent Marong, led at every change before running out winners 39-23.
It was a proud moment for coach Kirsty Twigg, who later watched as three of her players - captain Allina Gould, Dempsey and Cecily Farrar - doubled up in the 15-and-under grand final.
"These girls really fought for every goal and every ball and they have given their all the entire season," she said.
"And they've done it as a team.
"I'm so stoked with the way they came together. They supported each other and have taken on any position across the court that I have asked them to fill.
"Everyone one of them would have played every position on the court at some time throughout the season."
Especially pleasing, three of Saturday's premiership line-up were all playing their first season of netball, with the youngest player in the line-up just eight-years-old.
Twigg could not speak highly enough about the impact of best on court medallist Jamison Walters.
"She has the eye of the tiger and is just relentless; she hunts down every ball and she never gives up," she said.
"Her support and encouragement of the rest of her team are unbelievable.
"Whatever position she ends up in on the court, she gives 110 per cent, but she really shines at wing defence."
The tone for an unforgettable day for Maiden Gully YCW was set in the 17-and-under contest as the Eagles prevailed 43-29 over Calivil United.
The grand final pitted the season's second and third-ranked teams after both defeated minor premiers Newbridge in earlier in the finals series.
After an even opening quarter, the Eagles blew the game open with a stunning 19-8 second quarter, to set up a 12-goal lead.
The Demons toiled hard in the second half, but led by best on court medallist Bronte Baxter, the Eagles were never going to let their chance slip.
It was the first of three premierships for the day as a coach for Christie Griffiths, who praised her side's hard work.
"They've been very consistent all year and I know I have the strength up at both ends of the court," she said.
"They matched up well against Calivil as they did with Newbridge a few weeks ago, so I was confident.
"I was very happy for Bronte, she's very consistent and our little quiet achiever."
While only two players will be ineligible to play 17-and-under next season, Griffith expects to see a few more than two playing in senior grades.
Maiden Gully YCW's B-grade and C-grade premiership triumphs over Bridgewater were highlighted by best on court performances in both games by centre Phoenix Pointon.
The Eagles had not beaten the Mean Machine in B-grade before Saturday, but were able to turn the tables on them following a 16-goal loss in the qualifying final.
A tough road to the grand final for the Eagles included wins in knockout finals against Pyramid Hill by two goals and Newbridge by five goals.
They were again forced to dig deep, coming from two goals down at three quarter time to defeat the Mean Machine 41-33.
It's the club's first B-grade flag since 2014, which was the last in a sequence of four in a row for the Eagles.
A 43-35 win in C-grade capped an unbeaten season for the Christine Gray-coached Eagles.
Coached by Emily Mynard, the C-reserve Eagles defeated Marong 48-31, with skipper Milly Burgess named best on court.
They also went through undefeated.
