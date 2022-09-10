Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Leisa Barry savours Eagles premiership number five

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 10 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully YCW captain Leisa Barry celebrates premiership win number five with the Eagles. Picture: Noni Hyett

WHILE the thrill of a premiership three-peat is always going to be hard to surpass, that did not make Saturday's stirring LVFNL grand final triumph any less sweet for Maiden Gully YCW legend Leisa Barry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.