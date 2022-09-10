WHILE the thrill of a premiership three-peat is always going to be hard to surpass, that did not make Saturday's stirring LVFNL grand final triumph any less sweet for Maiden Gully YCW legend Leisa Barry.
The Eagles skipper notched up her fifth premiership for the club in a 61-53 victory over fellow league powerhouse Mitiamo.
Barry, who played in the club's 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013 flag wins, was her usual dependable and busy self at wing attack, her years of experience proving invaluable as the Eagles surged in the second half.
It had been a little while between drinks for the classy midcourter, who featured prominently in the previous four premierships won by the club when it was simply known as YCW, before its relocation to Maiden Gully in 2017.
Like many players and supporters alike in blue, white and orange at the Marist College courts, the two-time A-grade league medallist was left pinching herself after the Eagles delivered wins in all five grades they were represented in on grand final day.
"It's unbelievable to get five from five," she said.
"B-grade is the biggest one we were proud of, they haven't beaten Bridgewater all year and hadn't come close.
"Bridgewater was in a league of their own when they played us the first time in the finals.
"For the girls to beat Newbridge last week and back it up this week, that's huge for them.
"I'm rapt for them and for Christie (coach Christie Griffiths) to coach three teams to premierships and then to get out there in A-grade and play really well.
"It's just a great day for the club."
Barry, who earlier in the season notched up her 200th game for the Eagles, said it was not until the seven or eight-minute mark of the last quarter that she felt the win was truly in their grasp.
"They are a quality side and they can score quickly, so I thought if they could get a few quick turnovers, they could always get themselves back in it," she said.
"And they did keep fighting to the end.
"The start of the third quarter (when the Eagles scored the first four goals) was a real turning point and we were able to get ourselves into a good position.
"We were on a roll from then, but we needed to keep our centre passes and anything from our defenders was going to be a bonus."
Keys for the Eagles all season - as evidenced by their one-two finish in the league best and fairest - and again with their performance on Saturday, the goal-shooting tandem of Tia Webb and Meg Patterson drew lavish praise from the skipper.
"I'm glad they're in my team, and not someone else's," she said.
"You can't fault Tia or her game today, she's a champion.
"And she is such a great club person. She's great for the girls and brings everyone together and does a lot of work outside of playing.
"Both of them are the type of people you want at your club - it's just a bonus they play great netball."
After a nine-year wait between grand final wins and bouncing back from a back injury in last year's COVID-interrupted season, Barry was thrilled to have a medal dangling around her neck late on Saturday afternoon.
It offered a chance for reflection on and comparisons with past premiership glories.
"It's pretty exciting as I feel it could be my last," Barry said.
"The three in a row were pretty good. And the 2013 one, to have Cara Bastian, who is a good friend of mine, coach it, that was pretty good too.
"But they're all pretty good for their own special reasons."
