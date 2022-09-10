LVFNL GRAND FINAL: A day to savour for Marong, but what comes next for Panthers?

Advertisement
IF SATURDAY does indeed prove to be Marong's swansong in the Loddon Valley league, boy, what a way to go out.
The Panthers still intend to pursue a move into the Heathcote District league next year based on providing a stronger pathway for their junior footballers and netballers, just as fellow LVFNL club Maiden Gully is.
With the backdrop of their immediate future beyond this season up in the air, the Panthers on Saturday took care of business in the most emphatic of fashions, winning all three football premierships - seniors, reserves and under-18s - the first LVFNL club since Calivil United in 2007 to do so.
"I don't really know how to sum it up... I'm just excited and it's a great reward for the work the entire group has put in," Marong president Danny Tyler said.
"It has basically been three pre-seasons to get to today after the past couple of COVID years.
"The boys have stuck together and it's just great to see all their smiles."
The Panthers won the seniors by 94 points against Bridgewater to end a 33-year drought, reserves by 22 points against Pyramid Hill and under-18s by 52 points against Bridgewater.
Across the entire season the Panthers' three football teams finished with a combined record of 50-3.
There was also netball success for the club, with the Panthers winning the 15-under flag.
As for what happens next for the Panthers in regards to their interest in the HDFNL?
"We'll enjoy the night, regroup and then we'll have a meeting next week in regards to next year," Tyler said.
"It (pursuing a HDFNL move) is still the plan, but what it looks like... we are planning for both options.
"If we do get there then we have planned for it, but if we don't then we will still be 100 per cent behind the Loddon Valley league."
