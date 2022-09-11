Gisborne will play in its first BFNL grand final in 10 years after edging out Golden Square by two points in a thrilling preliminary final on Saturday.
Gisborne rallied from 15 points behind early in the last quarter to win 8.9 (57) to 7.13 (55) and set-up a grand final date with Strathfieldsaye.
"The boys had to dig deep and they did,'' an elated Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"Even when we got 15 points behind (in the last quarter) I was still confident we could win.
"We're a good finishing team."
Even the most ardent Gisborne fan wouldn't have shared Waters' confidence when Square forward Joel Brett kicked the first goal of the final term to put his side 15 points in front.
In a low-scoring grind, 15 points was the game-high margin and to that point Gisborne had only kicked five goals.
It was mighty hard to see where goal number six was going to come from, let alone seven or eight.
The goal that sparked Gisborne in the final term came from midfielder Luke Ellings at the seven minute mark.
He gathered possession deep in the Rifle Brigade pocket and appeared to try to centre the ball.
Somehow the ball floated through for a goal and the margin was back to nine points.
It was the slice of luck Gisborne needed.
Skipper Pat McKenna had a long set shot rushed through for a point before star midfielder Brad Bernacki found Ethan Foreman in space inside 50.
Foreman, who had struggled to find his range in the first three quarters, kicked truly to cut the deficit to two points at the 11-minute mark.
Gisborne vice-captain and key defender Jack Reaper produced a key play when his side needed it most.
With Golden Square set to clear the ball from defence, Reaper managed to spoil a marking attempt and the ball fell straight to Bernacki on the 50m arc.
While many players throughout the game struggled to kick straight from distance, Bernacki turned on to his right foot and showed his class by kicking truly.
After kicking five goals in three-and-a-bit quarters, Gisborne had kicked three goals in six minutes to hit the front.
It looked like their lead would be fleeting when a fine kick from Jayden Burke found Brett 25m out on a slight angle.
Square's kicking yips in front of goal plagued their entire finals series and cost them a grand final berth.
Brett's set shot missed and Gisborne's lead was back to three points at the 14-minute mark.
Reaper again stood tall for Gisborne by taking a brilliant one-handed mark deep in defence to deny Square a scoring opportunity.
Square continued to push forward and Burke marked strongly on the 50m line at the 22-minute mark. His set shot missed right.
Two minutes later Square's Ricky Monti was awarded a free kick in the pool change rooms pocket, but again his set shot went wide and the margin was back to one point.
Square had a chance to at least draw level with Gisborne, but a flying snap for goal missed everything.
For the next three minutes the ball was parked on Gisborne's left half-forward flank as the minor premiers forced at least eight stoppages in a row.
Gisborne squeezed the ball forward and a snap from Ellings went through for a behind to make the margin two points at the 30-minute mark.
Square had one more roll of the dice.
From the kick-in Square swept the ball down the outer wing and went inside 50.
The ball fell to Monti who, under immense pressure, snapped towards goal from 30m out.
The ball sailed right and went out of bounds on the full.
McKenna, who was playing loose in defence in the dying minutes, took the free kick and found Bernacki on the boundary line in front of the pool rooms.
As Bernacki took his kick the siren sounded.
Gisborne players celebrated a stunning two-point win. Golden Square players slumped to the ground and pondered what could have been.
As good as Golden Square was throughout much of 2022, the Dogs scored a combined 24.53 in three finals matches and kicked away a very good opportunity to win a premiership.
Seven of their first eight scoring shots in the preliminary final were behinds.
Midway through the second quarter Square trailed Gisborne by 14 points and looked in real trouble.
The final 13 minutes of the second term proved to be Square's best patch of footy for the day.
Brett kicked the first of his two goals for the game, Hamish Morcom was a constant aerial threat to the Gisborne defence and he kicked a goal from close range before setting up Bradyon Vaz for another.
From 1.7, Square kicked 3.2 to 0.1 to turn a 14-point deficit into a five-point lead at the main break.
The third quarter was Gisborne's turn to waste opportunities.
Gisborne had the better of general play, but couldn't score.
Josh Kemp kicked the opening goal of the third term on the back of a sensational tackle from defender Matt Cassidy.
It proved to be Gisborne's only goal for the quarter.
McKenna and Foreman missed goals they'd normally kick and the door was left ajar for Square to pounce.
That's exactly what happened.
Burke marked and kicked his only goal of the game to regain the lead for Square.
Morcom looked set to extend the lead when he swooped on a loose ball on the 50m line and kicked to a vacant goalsquare.
The ball bounced the wrong way for Square and somehow didn't register a score.
From the resulting stoppage, a Matt Compston hit-out fell into the arms of Jack Hickman who roamed into an open goal.
Square went into the three quarter-time break up by nine points and with all the momentum.
Five minutes into the final term Morcom almost took mark of the year, the ball spilled to Brett and he kicked goal number 98 for the season.
Square led by 15 points and could sniff victory.
Gisborne had other ideas.
MATCH DETAILS
Gisborne 2.2 4.4 5.7 8.9 (57)
Golden Square 1.4 4.9 6.10 7.13 (55)
GOALS - Gisborne: J. Kemp 3, L. Ellings, M. Merrett, E. Foreman, B. Bernacki, P. McKenna. Golden Square: H. Morcom, J. Brett 2, J. Burke, B. Vaz, J. Hickman.
BEST - Gisborne: B. Blake, Z. Vescovi, F. Lakey, B. Bernacki, J. Reaper, N. Doolan. Golden Square: R. Hartley, R. Monti, H. Morcom, J. Geary, Z. Murley, J. Coe.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
