Five from five: Maiden Gully YCW achieves LVFNL grand final day perfection

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 11 2022 - 5:25am, first published September 10 2022 - 9:53am
A STIRRING eight-goal A-grade premiership win put the icing on the cake of a dominant grand final day for LVFNL netball powerhouse Maiden Gully YCW on Saturday.

Local News

