A STIRRING eight-goal A-grade premiership win put the icing on the cake of a dominant grand final day for LVFNL netball powerhouse Maiden Gully YCW on Saturday.
The Eagles made it a clean sweep of the five grand finals they contested on their home court at Marist College, claiming premierships in A-grade, B-grade, C-grade, C-reserve and 17-and-under.
Never before has a club dominated Loddon Valley grand day with such authority, with the previous best being three premiership wins in a day by several clubs.
Inglewood, which did not field a team in this year's A-grade competition, was the last team to win flags in the top three senior grades back in 1994.
The Eagles, minor premiers after a brilliant 13-1 home and away season, bounced back from a second semi-final defeat against the Superoos to exact their revenge 61-53 in a fiercely contested final.
They were brilliantly led by goal shooter Tia Webb, who continued the clean sweep theme, by adding best on court and premiership medallions to the Helen Ward Medal she won two weeks ago.
Made to earn it by a gallant Mitiamo, the Eagles broke a 29-29 deadlock at half time by scoring the first four goals of the second half.
They led by three goals at the final change, but saved their best for last in a brilliant 15-10 final quarter to claim their first A-grade flag win since 2013.
It capped a remarkable day for Maiden Gully YCW leader Christie Griffiths, who coached the club to flag wins in A-grade, B-grade and 17-and-under, as well as playing in A-grade.
The wing defence praised a superb second half from the Eagles after both sides had small patches of control in the opening two quarters.
"We knew after the semi-final loss, we just needed to be in the contest at half time," she said.
"Tia and Meg (Patterson) really stepped up in our attack end.
"Last time (against Mitiamo), our defenders obviously got beaten, but they got a lot of touches today and really contested hard.
"I thought we had their shooters under pressure for most of the day."
Reliant on the same seven starters throughout the year - the same seven from last season's 10-1 campaign - Griffiths did not make a change to her line-up all game.
She praised another influential performance from her star goal shooter, who was adjudged best on court six times (for 18 votes) during the season in her league best and fairest-winning tally of 28 votes, and again on Saturday.
"She's hard on herself, but she's really come on this season," Griffiths said.
"She's changed her game a bit this season, her and Meg there in the ring.
"We needed Tia to stand strong; she held well today, she was in front and was always an option.
"That's exactly what we needed."
The Eagles got big contributions elsewhere on the court from star wing attack Leisa Barry, young centre Tiarni Baxter and defenders Laura Butler and Rachael Gray.
A long-time team-mate of Barry's, Griffiths marvelled at what she continued to produce on the court deep into her career.
"She was very consistent today and she's still stepping her defensive game up, which is great," she said.
"We need her firing in the attacking end. And Tiarni (Baxter) has really come on.
"She has really lifted her game in the finals another notch."
It was A-grade premiership win number five for Eagles skipper Barry, a two-time A-grade league medallist.
Best on court Webb delivered full praise to the Superoos for a tough fight.
"Miti definitely brought it today. It was a really good game and they played well," she said.
"But I thought we were able to put it together as a team and kept cool, calm and collected and worked really hard on what we have been working hard on all year.
"The girls really stood up in the end, but you always have that feeling that anything can happen.
"You expect Miti to fight hard all the time and they did, but thank God we stood up and did it."
Webb's medal win continued the recent trend of goalers being adjudged best on court on grand final day.
Superoos playing coach Laura Hicks won the award in 2019, while current White Hills team-mates Zoe Kennedy and Olivia Treloar claimed the honour in 2017 and 2018 while respectively playing for Pyramid Hill and Bridgewater.
Beaten but by no means bowed, Hicks said her side had simply been outplayed after half time.
"We didn't play our best netball and they were too good for us and too strong," she said.
"We stuck with them, but I felt that's exactly how it was; we were never in front enough or in control enough that we were going to run with a lead.
"We got a couple in front at different times, but they were always there and it was level or just a couple of goals in it.
"We were just hanging in there and then they obviously put the foot down in the last quarter and pulled away and didn't give us any ball to win it back.
"I'm proud of our season though."
The Superoos did an admirable job just reaching the grand final, having a bare seven A-graders during the season, with bench support each week from their B-grade ranks.
In the end, the year belonged to Maiden Gully YCW, punctuated by a stunning five grand final wins.
As Griffiths pointed out, not even the most ardent of Eagles supporters would have anticipated such a glorious return going into Saturday.
"To get three out of five would have been unreal, but five is beyond words," she said.
"But the girls had the confidence, they just needed to bring it on the day.
"B-grade were the underdogs by far, but they wanted it today. Everyone today was magnificent."
"It's a bright future. I feel we've bridged the gap between A and B-grade - there are some really good young ones coming through.
"We had players from our 17s stepping up into C-grade and C-res, the same as C-grade to B-grade.
"We have confidence in them and feel there's not much of a gap in the grades."
