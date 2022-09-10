Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Action photos from the 2022 Loddon Valley Football Netball League grand final day

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 10 2022 - 11:44am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.