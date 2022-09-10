Here's a recap of all the action from our photographers Noni Hyett and Darren Howe from the Loddon Valley Football Netball League grand final day at Marist College.
Marong was too good for Bridgewater in the senior football and ran away with a 19.11 (125) to 4.7 (31) triumph to seal the 2022 premiership.
The big win for the Linton Jacobs-coached Panthers ends the club's 33-year premiership drought.
Over in the netball, Maiden Gully secured its first A-Grade netball premiership since 2013.
The Christie Griffiths-coached squad went head-to-head against the Superoos and prevailed 61-53.
