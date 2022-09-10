LVFNL GRAND FINAL: Marong celebrates clean sweep of football premierships

MARONG is celebrating a clean sweep of Loddon Valley league football premierships after a memorable grand final day at Maiden Gully on Saturday.
The Panthers captured the league's senior, reserves and under-18 football flags on what may prove to be the club's Loddon Valley swansong given its desired move to join the Heathcote District league next year.
The Panthers are the first club since Calivil United in 2007 to win all three football premierships.
The senior game in particular was an utter domination by the Panthers, who demolished Bridgewater by 94 points, 19.11 (125) to 4.7 (31).
The thumping win snapped a 33-year premiership drought for the Panthers, whose previous senior flag had been in 1989.
The Panthers obliterated the Mean Machine in all areas, with the writing on the wall from the outset when Marong kicked 7.1 to 0.0 in the first quarter.
Star Marong forward Brandyn Grenfell kicked four goals in the first quarter before ending the match with nine and earning the AFL Victoria Medal.
The Panthers held Bridgewater goal-less until the five-minute mark of the final quarter.
Meanwhile, in the A grade netball Maiden Gully YCW celebrated a premiership on its home court with an eight-goal win over Mitiamo.
The Eagles prevailed 61-53, with Maiden Gully YCW goal shooter Tia Webb named best on court.
