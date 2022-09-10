SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Gisborne 8.9 (57) d Golden Square 7.13 (55)
Advertisement
Marong 19.11 (125) d Bridgewater 4.7 (31)
Birchip-Watchem 10.18 (78) d Donald 8.9 (57)
Harcourt 10.18 (78) d Natte Bealiba 5.7 (37)
PRELIMINARY FINAL
A GRADE: Kangaroo Flat 52 def Gisborne 49.
A RESERVE: Gisborne 48 def Kangaroo Flat 45.
B GRADE: South Bendigo 50 def Kangaroo Flat 34.
B RESERVE: Gisborne 63 def Kangaroo Flat 42.
17-UNDER: Kangaroo Flat 43 def Sandhurst 42.
GRAND FINAL
A GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 61 def Mitiamo 53.
B GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 41 def Bridgewater 33.
C GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 43 def Bridgewater 35.
C RESERVE: Maiden Gully YCW 48 def Marong 31.
17-UNDER: Maiden Gully YCW 43 def Calivil United 29.
Advertisement
15-UNDER: Marong 52 def Pyramid Hill 26.
13-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 39 def Marong 23.
A GRADE: Wedderburn 50 def Charlton 34.
B GRADE: Wedderburn 47 def Donald 41.
C GRADE: Sea Lake Nandaly 37 def Donald 36.
Advertisement
17-UNDER A: Donald 56 def Birchip-Watchem 27.
17-UNDER B: Donald 22 def Boort 13.
14-UNDER: Wycheproof-Narraport 25 def Birchip-Watchem 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.