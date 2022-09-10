Midfielders, ruckman tipped to fight out BFNL Michelsen Medal

Will one of the league's premier inside midfielders blow their rivals away?
Will a ruckman upstage the ball magnets or will the league's leading goalkicker get the job done?
Sunday night's BFNL Michelsen Medal count shapes as one of the closest in years.
At first glance it's hard to go past one of the BFNL's top shelf midfielders.
Gisborne star Brad Bernacki only played eight games, but it would be no surprise to see him poll in at least six of those matches.
If it's a low-scoring count, 18 votes might be enough to win it and Bernacki has the potential to get to that number.
Strathfieldsaye duo Jake Moorhead and Cal McCarty both had great seasons.
Moorhead's consistency across the 16 matches he played was remarkable, while McCarty posted some huge possession counts.
McCarty did only play 12 home and away games and the duo could take votes off each other.
Golden Square's highest-polling midfielder could be skipper Jack Geary - the 2018 Michelsen Medal winner.
It will be interesting to see how well Square forward Joel Brett polls. He had three double-figure hauls and four other hauls of six goals or more.
South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury is likely to poll well. He was the leading possession winner for the Bloods and he rarely played a poor game.
If a ruckman is to upset the midfielders it could be Sandhurst big man Hamish Hosking.
He made a big impact in his first season in the BFNL and, importantly, he played on the ball all day which kept him under the eyes of the umpires.
Lee Coghlan will take some votes off Hosking, particularly early in the season, while young forward Cobi Maxted should pick up a couple of best on grounds.
Of the teams that missed the finals, there are some midfielders who will attract their fair share of votes, but it's hard to see them winning the medal.
Eaglehawk's Billy Evans and Noah Wheeler and Kyneton's Cameron Manuel (suspended) and Dean Bartrop will poll well.
Kangaroo Flat's Liam Collins, Castlemaine's Tommy Horne and Maryborough's Aidan Hare are long odds-on to win their respective best and fairest awards.
Considering those three clubs were on the wrong end of some heavy defeats, it's unlikely that trio's form will translate into enough Michelsen Medal votes to trouble the leaders.
MEDAL TIPS
Adam Bourke - 1. Hamish Hosking (Sh), 2. Jake Moorhead (SS), 3. Brad Bernacki (Gis).
Luke West - 1. Jake Moorhead (SS), 2. Jack Geary (GS), 3. Nathan Horbury (SB).
RECENT WINNERS
