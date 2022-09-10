Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Midfielders, ruckman tipped to fight out BFNL Michelsen Medal

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 10 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury is expected to poll heavily in the Michelsen Medal.

Will one of the league's premier inside midfielders blow their rivals away?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.