THE Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has revealed it will raise interest rates on home loans from next week.
It announced the change late on Friday afternoon, three days after the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its cash rate by 0.5 per cent.
Advertisement
The Bendigo Bank will pass the rise on from next Friday.
It is following in the footsteps of multiple other banks which also passed on the rise yesterday including the NAB, the ANZ and the Commonwealth Bank.
Those banks' changes will also begin next Friday.
The Bendigo Bank had carefully considered the impact of passing on the Reserve Bank's 0.5 per cent cash rate rise, chief customer officer for consumer banking Richard Fennell said
"We understand that rising inflation and higher rates can make it tougher for borrowers," he said.
It follows the fastest series of Reserve Bank rises since 1994, which has added hundreds of extra dollars to loan repayments for Australia's borrowers.
The hikes coincided with a forecasted dampening in consumer and household spending, which in turn sparked fears of an economic slump.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers this week dismissed calls to fire Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe.
He said he would protect the bank's independence and ease households' cost of living pressures in the short term.
"Once again, it isn't a surprise to anyone. The bank had flagged more increases," he told parliament.
"The markets had anticipated it and homeowners were expecting it as well, but the fact that we knew it was coming doesn't make it any easier for people."
Mr Lowe on Thursday addressed calls for his resignation from the Greens and Nationals senator Matt Canavan over assertions the rate would not rise until 2024.
"I can assure you I have no plans to resign," he said in Sydney, according to the Australian Associated Press.
The Reserve Bank expects to raise rates again soon to help reign the inflation rate in to between two and three per cent.
Inflation is poised to peak at 7.75 per cent in the December quarter.
Advertisement
The Bendigo Bank has urged customers to use its online calculators and tools to better understand how its rate rise will affect them.
Those experiencing difficulties could also contact their branch or the bank's mortgage help centre on 1300 652 146 or www.bendigobank.com.au/help
- With the Canberra Times\
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.