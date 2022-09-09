More wet weather as the world mourns an icon

Welcome to the weekend Greater Bendigo.
It is set to be a wet one but of course also a sad and historic one in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.
Celebrate her tremendous impact by leaving a tribute, and read how other locals have said goodbye to this iconic monarch.
In other news, the cause of a vehicle accident on the Calder Highway this afternoon is under investigation, with the driver lucky to be alive.
Weather-wise, Bendigo can expect a partly cloudy Saturday with a high chance of showers in the morning.
There will be light winds which will become southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning before becoming light in the evening.
There will be an 80 per cent chance of rain with an expected 0 to 1mm, with a low of eight and a high of 15.
Echuca will experience similar conditions with a low of nine and a high of 16, a 70 per cent chance of rain and between 1 and 2mm.
Castlemaine has a 90 per cent chance of rain with a predicted 1-2mm. There will be a high of 14 following an overnight low of seven.
Elsewhere across the north central area, there will be a very high, 90 per cent chance of showers, particularly in the morning and afternoon, with snow also falling above 1300 metres.
Stay up to date with the latest news throughout the day by refreshing this link.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
