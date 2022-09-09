Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
On the Go Bendigo

More wet weather as the world mourns an icon

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
September 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is more wet weather on the way for the region this historic weekend. Picture by Noni Hyett

Welcome to the weekend Greater Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.