Bendigo's Anglican community came together to mark the end of an era and the exceptional life of the Queen and late Supreme Governor of the Church of England on Friday night.
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Australia in the early hours of Friday morning, Bendigo's Anglican Cathedral of St. Paul held a solemn Choral Evensong at 6pm to celebrate the long life of the Queen.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The service was open to all and led by the Bishop Matt Brain of Bendigo and the Dean, Archdeacon Elizabeth Dyke, in tribute to a leader within the Christian faith in addition to her role as Queen.
"On the saddest of occasions we welcome the Bendigo community into our cathedral to join us in saying farewell to a beloved monarch, a wonderful Christian lady who gave us a tremendous example of how to live Christianly in the modern world," Archdeacon Dyke said.
Bishop Matt Brain reflected the importance of Her Majesty's belief, calling her a "faithful Queen" highlighting both her constancy and her own religious role.
"As I've reflected on Queen Elizabeth she's given a great example of fortitude, patience and courage and each of those characteristics she gained from her faithin Jesus Christ," Bishop Brain said.
"She not only served us but gave us a witness to how to live a full life."
The Bishop highlighted in his sermon how often he had read praise for the Queen, even from those who would not describe themselves as monarchists, calling her beloved.
He quoted the Queen's own words when she said, in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks, that "grief is the price we pay for love".
The congregation came together following this morning's news to pray, light candles and sing hymns. Two of Queen Elizabeth's personal favourites were featured with attendees heartily joining in with The Lord is My Shepherd and Praise, My Soul, the King of Heaven.
Archdeacon Dyke offered prayers for Her Majesty and thanking God for her life of tireless service, love for family, the Commonwealth and, of course, her corgis.
She also offered prayers for King Charles III, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge and other members of the Royal Family.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.