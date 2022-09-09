Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

St Paul's Anglican Cathedral in Bendigo remembers Queen Elizabeth II

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 10 2022 - 2:56am, first published September 9 2022 - 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Anglican community came together to mark the end of an era and the exceptional life of the Queen and late Supreme Governor of the Church of England on Friday night. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo's Anglican community came together to mark the end of an era and the exceptional life of the Queen and late Supreme Governor of the Church of England on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.