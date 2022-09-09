Advocates from northwest Victoria are urging the public to speak out about violence against women through an upcoming campaign.
Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM), the regional women's health service for northwest Victoria, is encouraging the community to get behind the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign running from November 25 until December 10 2022.
The service has also released a toolkit to assist the public's participation, including practical tips and interesting ideas for how groups and individuals can get involved, a selection of useful resources and educational tools, a suite of online campaign materials, and data relating to the prevalence of violence in all 10 local government areas across the Loddon Mallee region.
Health Promotion Manager of WHLM Belinda Buck said everyone can take a role in ending gendered violence.
"Ending violence against women is everybody's business," Ms Buck said.
"We all have a responsibility to call out the gendered drivers of violence everywhere, including in media and politics, online, in our homes and workplaces, in our relationships, on the street, in our schools, TAFEs and universities, and in our faith settings.
"Everyone deserves to be able to participate in community and family life without fear of gendered harassment, violence, or abuse."
While all people have a right to live free from violence, WHLM highlight that on average one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner in Australia, with one in three women having experienced physical violence perpetrated by a male partner since the age of 15.
In addition, one in five women aged 15 and over have experienced sexual violence.
This year's regional campaign theme "Preventing Violence Against Women is Everybody's Business: Let's Call it Out Everywhere Loddon Mallee" aims to put gender equality on everybody's agenda.
The team at WHLM know that violence against women and girls is preventable with evidence suggesting the need to prioritise addressing structural inequalities and harmful gender stereotypes and behaviours, which are at the core of gender-based violence.
"Ending violence against women starts with calling out gender inequality, sexism, harassment, and abuse when we see it," Ms Buck said.
"By calling it out we can all start to make a difference in challenging the attitudes and behaviours that drive gendered violence."
WHLM will be hosting a series of online discussions and learning opportunities over the 16 days, details of which will be released in the coming weeks.
To access the 16 days of activism toolkit and resources please visit the WHLM website: 16 days toolkit.
Anyone who is impacted by family violence please contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
