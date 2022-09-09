Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Heat on Gisborne midfield to find top form in preliminary final

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's Seb Bell-Bartels and his midfield counterparts have a big role to play in the preliminary final. Picture by Adam Bourke

Gisborne's BFNL preliminary final fortunes will be decided by its midfield group.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.