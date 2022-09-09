Heat on Gisborne midfield to find top form in preliminary final

Gisborne's BFNL preliminary final fortunes will be decided by its midfield group.
The Bulldogs' midfield unit had a rare off day in the second semi-final loss to Strathfieldsaye and now come up against an in-form Golden Square group that tore South Bendigo apart in the first semi-final.
Gisborne is very keen to avoid taking over the tag of the last minor premier to exit the BFNL finals in straight sets, which has sat with Maryborough since 1997.
"We couldn't find the ball last week, which was different to the way we'd been going,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"That's credit to Strathfieldsaye...they played very well. I'd like to think we won't play that badly two weeks in a row.
"The boys are very keen to get back out there and have another crack at it.
"You don't have a rite of passage to go straight to the grand final just because you finished on top. You've got to earn that grand final spot.
"The boys were up and about this week and they are ready to go."
A common thread in three of Golden Square's defeats this season was clearances.
In the round six loss to Kyneton, round eight loss to Gisborne and round 13 loss to Eaglehawk, Square was beaten at the source.
Winning that midfield battle is even more important for Gisborne considering the club will be without defender Mack Lord, who would have had the job on the BFNL's leading goalkicker Joel Brett.
Even if Gisborne wins the preliminary final, Lord's season is done and dusted after he suffered a depressed fracture in his forehead in the second semi-final loss to Strathfieldsaye.
"Mack felt a bit sick and sore for himself after he cooled down from the game on Saturday night,'' Waters said.
"He had blood coming out of his nose and started coughing up some blood, so he was taken to Bendigo Hospital for CT scans and he had surgery on Tuesday night.
"He had a dent above his eye... he copped it inside the first 10 minutes of the game and played out the rest of the game.
"It's a shame for the young fella, he's a very good player."
Sam Graham could be the player that fills Lord's role in defence.
Graham, who has largely played on the wing this year, spent time on Lachlan Sharp earlier in the season and he has the agility to go with the creative Brett.
"It doesn't matter who we play on Brett, we need to win the midfield battle and restrict the flow to their forwards,'' Waters said.
Number one ruckman Braidon Blake didn't play against Golden Square in round 17 when Square won by 10 points at Wade Street.
That day Square big man Matt Compston had a huge influence on the game and his silver service helped Square's midfielders kick seven goals for the match.
It proved decisive as Square, as a team, only kicked 11 goals for the game.
Blake returned from a groin injury in the second semi-final and will be better for the run.
"I think as a group we'll be better for the run (last week),'' Waters said.
"Our training this week has been excellent and the group is really positive about where we're heading."
