Newest Betty Thompson medallist to be crowned

PAST winners Maddy Stewart and Ashley Ryan, Sandhurst skipper Meg Williams and Kangaroo Flat midcourter Chelsea Sartori are among the main chances for this year's Betty Thompson Medal as BFNL netball's best and fairest player.
Votes in the first medal count since 2019 will be tallied at the league's presentation night this Sunday at The Bendigo Club.
The medal race shapes as a more wide-open affair than normal after many players missed games during the season due to COVID and other respiratory illnesses, injury and Victorian Netball League and other commitments.
That will in no way detract from the accomplishments of the eventual winner, or in the event of a tie, winners.
An always solid field of contenders has been significantly boosted in 2022 given the influx of high-calibre netball talent with VNL or higher-level experience.
Among them, Castlemaine playing coach Fiona Fowler, despite a lengthy delay to her on-court season following pregnancy, star Gisborne goal attack Claudia Mawson and South Bendigo midcourter Chloe Gray are all expected to poll well.
Adjudged the BFNL's best player during the league's Association Championships campaign in July, Gisborne's Stewart has an immaculate record of top-three finishes in the Betty Thompson Medal and a repeat of her stunning 2018 win would be no surprise.
Neither would a second win for Kangaroo Flat's Ryan be a shock, in what would effectively be back-to-back wins after no best and fairest award was presented in 2020 or 2021.
Ryan, who has sadly missed the Roos' finals campaign, will face tough opposition for votes from within her own ranks, with Sartori, Milly Wicks and Abbey Ryan all expected to attract their share of votes.
A best on court medal winner in two of Sandhurst's three straight flags from 2017-19, Williams is undoubtedly capable of adding a Betty Thompson to her ever-expanding medal collection after another brilliant season in the Dragons' midcourt.
Among her team-mates, goal shooter Bec Smith has a top-four finish to her name in 2018, while defensive star Ruby Turner and Kelsey Meade should figure prominently.
Medal prediction: 1. Maddy Stewart; 2. Meg Williams; 3. Chelsea Sartori.
2019: Ashley Ryan (Eaglehawk)
2018: Maddy Stewart (Gisborne)
2017: Heather Oliver (Sandhurst)
2016: Brianna Dalrymple-Monro (Strathfieldsaye)
2015: Heather Oliver (Sandhurst)
