AUSTRALIA'S local councils are being told to keep holding citizenship ceremonies in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.
They should also keep displaying the Queen's portrait at ceremonies until further notice, the Australian Local Government Association says.
Advertisement
The City of Greater Bendigo's next citizenship ceremony takes place in seven days and it expects to follow ALGA advice on any new protocols.
The ALGA sent the advice to all 537 local councils on Friday afternoon after extending its deepest sympathies to all members of the royal family.
"We offer thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and to millions of people across the globe," the group said.
The Department of Home Affairs plans to update councils on their obligations as new arrangements are confirmed.
Parliament is yet to proclaim King Charles Australia's new sovereign.
That is expected on Sunday.
Australia will have no official period of mourning but the prime minister has suspended parliament for 15 days,
Victoria's parliament will sit on Tuesday and MPs are expected to swear allegiance to King Charles.
It is the only state where such a move is expected following a monarch's death.
- With Australian Associated Press
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.