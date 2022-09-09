Bendigo Advertiser
Nothing's for certain as netball powers clash on LVFNL grand final day

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:24am, first published 6:50am
Mitiamo's Jess Pay and Maiden Gully YCW's Tiarni Baxter are hoping the 2022 premiership cup is theirs for the keeping. Picture: Darren Howe

IN A SPORTING era where we've come to expect the unexpected, could there be anything more unpredictable than the outcome of this year's LVFNL A-grade grand final between Mitiamo and Maiden Gully YCW?

