IN A SPORTING era where we've come to expect the unexpected, could there be anything more unpredictable than the outcome of this year's LVFNL A-grade grand final between Mitiamo and Maiden Gully YCW?
Certainly not based on this season's results.
Advertisement
The two dominant teams of the last two seasons finally get their chance to go head-to-head in a battle for premiership supremacy.
But never has the form line been so cloudy.
The Superoos and Eagles have met three times already this season, but not one of those encounters has resembled a close contest. Well, at least on the scoreboard.
Dominant throughout the home and away season, the Eagles defeated the Superoos twice on their way to a league-best 13-1 record.
The margin was 13 goals when the teams clashed at Marist College - the venue for Saturday's showdown - on May 21, while Maiden Gully YCW won the return clash at Mitiamo by 11 goals in July.
Mitiamo was able to exact its revenge and do so in style on second semi-final day with a stirring 14-goal win, booking their grand final berth in the process.
A trio of 10-plus goal wins doesn't exactly inspire confidence in predictions of a tight premiership decider.
But as we are so often reminded at this time of the year, finals are a different ball game.
With players either missing or impacted by COVID, other illnesses and injuries during their previous encounters, rival coaches Laura Hicks (Mitiamo) and Christie Griffiths (Maiden Gully YCW) are viewing those results as an aberration rather than the norm.
"Obviously, a fortnight ago was the first time we played with our full team and their full team, so who knows what Saturday will bring," Griffiths said.
"All you can do is go out there and play your own game.
"We did have one (player) unwell last time, which made a big difference to her.
"But the girls have had an opportunity to get rid of their nerves after their confident win last Saturday.
"Although the girls did go a little quiet in the attacking end at one stage in the third quarter, they pulled themselves out of it.
"I think we learned that you need to have a good start; you can't let the nerves get to you."
Added Hicks: "We're probably due for a close one, 14 goals in the semi was a bit of a surprise, to be honest.
Advertisement
"But that's all in the past now, we just need to focus on what's ahead."
Victorious in the last grand final played in 2019 and minor premiers last season with an 11-1 record, it's been a less smooth ride to the end of the season for Mitiamo this time around.
The Superoos headed into the mid-season break in fourth position at 4-2-1, but won six of their next seven to claim second spot before adding a pair of finals wins against Marong and Maiden Gully YCW.
Hicks admitted she was always quietly confident the Roos would find their groove in the second half of the season once their line-up became settled.
"It's just come together. The first half of the season I thought we were a little bit off the pace, but as the season has gone on we've started to click," she said.
"Even with finals, I didn't really expect to fly through them with two wins straight off the bat.
Advertisement
"It's a bit surprising, but with the netball we'd been playing leading up to finals, it was great to carry that into finals.
"The main thing for us is the seven players. We don't rely on one or two players, we rely on all seven.
"It's been a real team this year and we know we need all seven to be doing their job for us to win, which we have been doing of late.
"Hopefully, we can do it for one more game."
Not surprisingly, Hicks identified the Eagles' potent goal shooting combination of Tia Webb and Meg Patterson, who finished one-two in the league's Helen Ward Medal count, as players they would need to keep tabs on.
Advertisement
The Superoos' defence, led by Abbey Battersby and Kelly Pay, did a commendable job in limiting their effectiveness last time.
"They scored 45 goals, which, without looking, I think would be one of their lowest scores of the year," said Hicks, a premiership player in 2012 and 2019.
"You don't expect that to happen again.
"They are capable of scoring a high volume of goals, and quickly, so that is something we always need to be mindful of, but our defenders did a great job last time.
"And Leisa Barry, she helps make those goalers. She feeds in well and is always going to be a good player for them whatever the situation.
"You can never stop those players, you just need to work out what you can do to limit them."
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Maiden Gully YCW will be aiming for its first premiership since 2013 when the club was simply known as YCW.
A massive day for the Eagles will see them involved in five grand finals, including B-grade, C-grade, C-reserve and 17-and-under.
For A-grade, an overdue tilt at the premiership is the culmination of two years of brilliance and growth as a team, with the same seven players who guided the Eagles to a 10-1 record and second place finish last season, responsible for this season's imposing record and success.
Griffiths is ultimately confident they have the talent, camaraderie and confidence to overcome a finals-hardened Mitiamo.
Advertisement
"I feel we have a good balance and I think we have got good depth from our B-grade. The three girls I have on the bench, I certainly have confidence that they can come on and play a great game as well," she said.
"And it's a very versatile team. Meg can go down to defence, Tiarni (Baxter) can go into goals, and I can go midcourt or into the ring.
"Obviously, our goal ring is our real strength, and we've seen that reflected in the league votes, but we are very balanced and we have grown as a team together.
"We've been fortunate to keep every player (from last season) and we are playing a slightly different style of netball to last season."
"The girls are very close and I think that's a strength too."
Mitiamo: Abbey Battersby (GK); Kelly Pay (GD); Emma Pay WD; Amelia Ludeman (C); Sarah Bateman (WA); Laura Hicks (GS); Carly Scholes (GS). Bench: Alicia Hay; Tayla Diss; Laura Falls.
Advertisement
Maiden Gully YCW: Rachael Gray (GK); Laura Butler (GD); Christie Griffiths (WD); Tiarni Baxter (C); Leisa Barry (WA); Meg Patterson (GA); Tia Webb (GS). Bench: Jarrenhy Webb; Abby Powell; Brianna Harris.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.