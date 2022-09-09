Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Get Up to Date

Police investigating Calder Highway crash on Friday afternoon

Lucy Williams
Tom O'Callaghan
By Lucy Williams, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: LUCY WILLIAMS

POLICE are yet to rule out speed as the potential cause of a crash in Ravenswood on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.