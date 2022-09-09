POLICE are yet to rule out speed as the potential cause of a crash in Ravenswood on Friday afternoon.
A male believed to be aged in his 20s has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, the Bendigo Advertiser understands.
Police officers on the scene are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.
Emergency crews have closed one lane in the immediate vicinity of the incident.
It's understood police received reports of a vehicle speeding in the area just prior to the incident, ibut are yet to say if they have linked it to the white station wagon that went off the road near Hokins Road.
The vehicle appears to have hit the corner of the road off the Calder Highway and gone about 140 metres into bushland.
The car appears to have gone through a traffic barrier.
Emergency crews are yet to finish removing the vehicle.
They were called to the scene at about 2.15pm.
More to come.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
