Bendigo Junior Football League grand final weekend schedule

THE Bendigo Junior Football League season will reach its crescendo this weekend when its grand finals are held.
14 premier teams will be crowned, with the weekend beginning at 8.45am Saturday at the QEO when Golden Square and Sandhurst meet in the under-16s.
The other 13 grand finals will be played on the two ovals at Strathfieldsaye's Tannery Lane.
SATURDAY:
Under-16 - Golden Square v Sandhurst (QEO, 8.45am).
Under-12E - North Bendigo v White Hills (Tannery Lane #2, 9am).
Under-12C - St Killians-St Peters v South Bendigo (Tannery Lane #1, 9.30am).
Under-12D - Kangaroo Flat v St Therese's (Tannery Lane #2, 10,30am).
Under-12B - St Francis v Maiden Gully YCW (Tannery Lane #1, 11am).
SUNDAY:
Under-12A - St Therese's v Strathfieldsaye (Tannery Lane #1, 9am).
Under-16 Girls - Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst (Tannery Lane #2, 9.30am).
Under-14 Seniors - Sandhurst v South Bendigo (Tannery Lane #1, 10.30am).
Under-14 Girls - White Hills v Strathfieldsaye (Tannery Lane #2, 11am).
Under-18 Girls - Strathfieldsaye v White Hills (Tannery Lane #1, 12.20pm).
Under-14 Res 1 - Maiden Gully YCW v Huntly (Tannery Lane #2, 12.30pm).
Under-16 Res 1 - Sandhurst v Maryborough (Tannery Lane #1, 1.50pm).
Under-14 Res 2 - Maiden Gully YCW v Marong (Tannery Lane #2, 2.20pm).
Under-16 Res 2 - South Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye (Tannery Lane #1, 3.40pm).
