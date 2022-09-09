Primary students hit the track for regional athletics carnival

Hundreds of primary school students from across the region will be in action on Monday at the Campase, Goldfields and Sandhurst Divisions Primary Athletics Carnival.
To be held at the La Trobe University Athletics Complex, students from more than 50 schools across central Victoria will be competing across a range of track and field events.
Students who secure top-two finishes within their event will then have the opportunity to test themselves even further at the regional finals which includes other school-age athletes from Swan Hill and Mildura.
The organising of the carnival in Bendigo has been undertaken by the region's physical education teachers who have guided all the students from school events, district events through to the divisional meeting on Monday.
The action at Flora Hill commences at 9.30am and will run throughout the day until the final event of the day, the 1500m at 1.15pm.
