A VISIT to Bendigo by the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, less than a year after her coronation remains one of the biggest events in this city's history.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Friday morning, Australian time, ending her 70 year reign as Queen of England - the longest by a British monarch.
Back in 1954, the young leader was accompanied by her husband the Duke of Edinburgh on a gruelling tour that took in all six Australian states and the Australian Capital Territory, less than a year after ascending to the throne.
After arriving on February 3, 1954, on board the SS Gothic, central Victoria would welcome Queen Elizabeth II on March 5 as she made swift visits to Benalla, Shepparton, Echuca, Bendigo, Rochester, Castlemaine and Maryborough.
Bendigo Art Gallery curator Emma Busowsky, who put together the 2019 exhibition Rule Britannia, the Golden City: Royal visits to Bendigo, which examined visits from members of the British royal family.
Her research found members of the British royal family had visited Bendigo eight times since 1867.
"Queen Elizabeth II is the only reigning monarch of Australia to have set foot on Australian soil," Ms Busowsky said.
"The royal couple arrived in Bendigo by Royal Train and spent a short but eventful 80 minutes in the city.
"She and Prince Philip were taken by Land Rover observation car through the streets of Bendigo to a tumultuous greeting."
The tumultuous greeting included an estimated 100,000 people visiting Bendigo to celebrate what the city was known for.
"The Bendigo Advertiser described it as 'the proudest, supremest moment this city has known'," Ms Busowsky said.
"As with other royal visits and occasions to celebrate, Bendigo - including its trams - was beautifully decorated with lights.
"When the royal couple reached the Upper Reserve, there were 9000 children assembled to greet them with flag waving and loud cheers."
Queen Elizabeth II was presented with a bouquet of water-lilies by a Legacy girl named Jean Fraser along with a small Blackwood casket lined with royal blue satin, containing two specimens of Bendigo gold.
Her return to the train station saw huge crowds along Williamson Street and Pall Mall, all eager to get a glimpse of the young monarch.
"When the Queen arrived at the railway station, spectators ran through the goods sheds in order to have a final glimpse of the Royal couple," Ms Busowsky said.
Following the Queen's visit to Bendigo, Upper Reserve was formally renamed the Queen Elizabeth Oval.
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh visited Australia 16 times in 1954, 1963, 1970, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2002 and 2006.
King Charles III has visited Bendigo twice before in 1974 as a single heir apparent and in 1983 as a newlywed with Princess Diana.
In Bendigo, the then Prince of Wales received a welcome from Bendigo's mayor and the gathered crowds on the steps of the City Offices.
"His sense of humour was revealed when he commented, 'It's nice to see that we have managed to empty some of the pubs'," Ms Busowsky said.
During his visit, King Charles III toured the Central Deborah Gold Mine and tried his hand at driving a Birney tram no. 30 from the Alexandra Fountain to the Joss House.
"According to legend passed down through Bendigo Tramways staff, the Prince of Wales accidentally stalled the tram and uttered an expletive, much to the delight of everyone there," Ms Busowsky said.
Following his efforts as a tram driver, Charles was then taken to the Bendigo Show, where he thoroughly enjoyed a grand parade and horse events.
The showgrounds would later be renamed the Prince of Wales Showgrounds to commemorate his visit.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
