Vintage fair set to swell town's population eightfold

The Tarnagulla Strictly Vintage Fair returns this Sunday after a five-year hiatus with a big crowd expected.
Organisers are hoping for about 300 to 800 people in the tiny town of 120 residents to be immersed in vintage collectibles.
There will be live music, a sumptuous high tea and vintage stalls lining the main street.
There will be vintage car and caravan displays, games from yesteryear for children and adults and a chance to be chauffered around the town in a 1929 Oakland jaunty jalopy.
There will be plenty of food and wine, a historical archive display and a vintage fashion parade.
Southern Loddon Tourism Inc is putting on the fair and event co-ordinator Frances Clarke said six months of planning and preparation have gone into the event.
"A lot of people have been asking when it was coming back and now it's back," she said.
"A lot of work has gone in behind the scenes."
Events will be centred on Soldier's Memorial Park, Commercial Road, Tarnagulla.
For information, visit the Tarnagulla Strictly Vintage Fair Facebook page
The fair runs from 9am to 3pm this Sunday.
