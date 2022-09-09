People around the world are mourning the longest reigning British monarch, and Bendigo locals are no exception.
Australians and Victorians are among millions paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The City of Greater Bendigo remembered the late Queen for "her sense of service over self, unwavering integrity and steadfast leadership over 70 years".
A formal statement said she had been "truly remarkable".
"For almost all of us, she has been the Queen all of our lives and today we have lost a selfless and timeless leader," it read.
"The Queen Elizabeth Oval was renamed in her honour following her visit in 1954, just nine months after her coronation, when Her Majesty toured 57 Australian cities in 58 days.
"We shall keep calm and carry on, but it is unlikely we will ever again see a reign so respected around the world."
President of the Victorian Parliament Legislative Council Nazih Elasmar and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards released a statement mourning the passing of Her Majesty.
"Her Majesty will be remembered for a lifetime of dedicated service and will long be admired for honouring throughout her reign the commitment she made to the people of the Commonwealth," the statement read.
"We are grateful for all that Her Majesty achieved during a remarkable life.
"On behalf of the Victorian Parliament, we offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family, recognising that their loss is also felt by so many people here in Victoria and across the world."
In remembrance, the flags on Parliament House are being flown at half-mast during the official mourning period.
The Bendigo Art Gallery hosted the Tudors to Windsors: British Royal Portraits exhibition in 2019 and they too paid tribute to one of the most iconic monarchs Britain and the Commonwealth has seen.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," it said.
"All of us at Bendigo Art Gallery join the world in mourning the loss of our much respected and dearly beloved Monarch, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family."
Bendigo Health also paid tribute, quoting the late Queen.
"I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine," the Queen said.
"Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust."
The Victorian State Government sent its deep condolences to His Majesty King Charles III, The Royal Family, and all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"Very few of us know a world without The Queen in it," Premier Dan Andrews said.
"Her presence spanned countries, cultures, language, and continents - her reign transcended decades and generations.
"And like no monarch before her, she captured our hearts and our affection.
"We treasured her, and the entire world respected her."
The Premier touched on the connection the Queen shared with the state named after her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.
Elizabeth visited Victoria 11 times, leaving "her mark on the state we know today".
"She talked with patients and families at the Royal Children's - and opened our Commonwealth Games," Premier Andrews said.
"She rode a tram around the Hoddle grid, watched Richmond win at the MCG, and caught a show at the Princess Theatre.
"She travelled across the state - visiting Tatura, Echuca, Rochester, Castlemaine, Maryborough, Ballarat and Geelong - touching so much of what makes Victoria special."
The Premier said that the deep affection Victorians feel for the late Queen will live on.
"Queen Elizabeth II served with grace and uncompromising dignity - she raised the bar and blazed a path for women in power to follow," he said.
"And through many of our darkest hours, through war and catastrophe, her steady hand and unwavering strength stood as a symbol of hope and assurance when it was needed most."
In the north-west of the state, Member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster recounted a solemn promise made by Queen Elizabeth II on her 21st birthday.
"I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service," the young, then princess, said.
Only a few years later, at the age of 25, she took on the role in which she would remain until her final moments.
"We reflect and honour Her Majesty's unflagging and extraordinary service over the last seven decades," Dr Webster said.
"We can all learn from Her Majesty's faith, devotion, and commitment to serving others.
"That dedication to service is reflected across Mallee by the work of thousands of volunteers who support the vulnerable, help those who need it, and dedicate their time to making our community a better place."
Dr Webster referenced the Queen's 16 visits to Australia including three visits to the Mallee.
"Those in Maryborough will remember her visit on March 5th 1954, and those in Sunraysia may recall visits to Mildura, Irymple and Red Cliffs on March 25th 1954," Dr Webster said.
"She later returned to Mallee to visit Swan Hill on April 7th, 1970."
Dr Webster praised Her Majesty's "sincere love and devotion for her family, her country and her Commonwealth".
And touched on a "lifelong fondness for her corgis and her thoroughbreds", some of which are in Australia at the moment.
"Over the years we grew in admiration and affection for our Sovereign," she said.
"Each Christmas we looked forward to her annual broadcast of hope and reflection to the world.
"As the head of the Commonwealth, she united over two billion people worldwide.
"The thoughts and prayers of my family and myself are with Her Majesty's family as they grieve their mother, grandmother and great grandmother."
Dr Webster noted Friday marked the end of the second Elizabethan era 1952-2022, following the reign of Elizabeth I from 1558 to 1603.
"Queen Elizabeth II was and will continue to be held in respect and deep affection by her nation, the people of the Commonwealth, and indeed all people around the world," she said.
"She leaves a legacy of dignity, service, faith, stability, sacrifice and strength."
If anyone in the Mallee wishes to leave a condolence message, they can visit www.annewebster.com.au or visit Dr Webster's offices in Mildura or Swan Hill.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
