A major $1 million redevelopment is set to turn the Rushworth Service Centre into an exciting and up-to-date community hub, according to Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller.
The Rushworth Service Centre is home to such fundamental community services as the library and Maternal and Child Health.
Advertisement
Cr Weller said the project would provide a modernised space for the multitude of services at the centre, addressing issues with the Rushworth facility.
"The current space no longer meets the needs of the community, with accessibility issues, a leaking roof and a dark, closed-off design limiting the reach," Cr Weller said.
She said old, heavy doors at the entrance would be replaced with automated doors, providing ease of entry for all, particularly when people have prams, small children or walking frames.
The mayor said the redevelopment would also include a kitchenette to support a multi-purpose meeting room, promoting the use of the building for programs.
"The aim is to create an inviting and open-plan space, with amenities that offer ease of use and enough room to facilitate groups," Cr Weller said.
"The public toilets will be updated in line with current building standards, additional windows will increase natural light and the roof will be replaced to resolve ongoing water leaks.
"Heating and cooling will be replaced, as well as cosmetic updates such as painting, floor coverings and window furnishings."
Cr Weller said during construction, the service centre and library would relocate to a section of the Rushworth Senior Citizens building.
The Maternal and Child Health service will operate from the former Rushworth Band Room.
READ MORE
Council secured a $604,428 grant to fund the redevelopment from the state government's Living Libraries Infrastructure Program. Council will fund the remaining balance.
Once a building contractor is appointed, further details and updates will be provided to the community.
Anyone seeking information, go to council's website or see the redevelopment display at Rushworth Service Centre.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.