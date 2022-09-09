Bendigo Advertiser
Major $1m redevelopment to transform community centre

DC
By David Chapman
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:21am, first published 4:30am
Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller has announced a major upgrade of the Rushworth Service Centre. Picture supplied.

A major $1 million redevelopment is set to turn the Rushworth Service Centre into an exciting and up-to-date community hub, according to Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller.

