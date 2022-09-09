The return of Australia's main comic and pop culture conventions has encouraged the return of Bendi-Con.
Bendi-Con organiser Peter Pascoe said his trips to Oz Comic Con and Supanova in Melbourne gave him confidence to bring the Bendigo event back for the first time since 2019.
The returning Bendigo event will go ahead on September 18 at Red Energy Arena.
"There is much more of a degree of anticipation and safety going to these events.
"We had two years off for Bendi-Con. In 2021 it looked like going ahead but the density caps meant it was called off early. We did squeeze in a couple of record fairs in the mean time."
Mr Pascoe said the event's move to Red Energy Arena meant ticket presales were possible through the venue's connection with Ticketek.
"That's the big difference with the change of venues," he said. "I'm hoping for a bit of increase in crowds from the last one. We had about 1700 people in 2019 - if can get numbers like that, if not more, that will be a successful day.
"Ticket presales will give a good indication what kind of numbers we might get and what interest there is from the public.
"It's a great location and we will be cramming in all the stuff people expect from Bendig-Con - the cosplay competition is back, the fan groups are back, the vendors are back.
"There will also be a couple of panels on stage and some other last minute things that are still being nailed down."
Mr Pascoe said he would be interested to see what sort of cosplay people designed for Bendi-Con.
"You never know who might turn up in what," he said. "The Dune franchise has been interesting, I'm hoping to see some Dune cosplay.
"The last Marvel movie was Thor: Love and Thunder, so we might see a lot of Thor of Jane Foster as Thor and Loki cosplayers.
"There will also be the perennial Spider-Man, Batman and Deadpool cosplayers out in force as well."
As well as film-based pop culture, Ms Pascoe said comic book fans would be catered for.
"I'm always happy to have comics there. I like putting the comic back in comic-con," he said. "Movies are part and parcel of pop culture and I love movies but you need to have comics.
"We have sellers and makers of comics and I always reach out to comic artists in Australia to promote talented, emerging and established artists."
Bendi-Con is on Sunday, September 18, from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are available via Ticketek or at the door on the day.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
