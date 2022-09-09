A COUNCIL biodiversity officer is not surprised by alarming findings on the plight of 52 threatened species in north central Victoria.
Ecologist Mark Hall says it underscores the importance of a new biodiversity strategy the council hopes will help deal with the crisis the World Wildlife Fund's report highlighted.
"It's a good wake up call, but for those of us who have been awake for a while it was not much of a shock," the City of Greater Bendigo officer said.
Bendigo's federal electorate mustered a middling "E" for its efforts to protect 52 threatened plants and animals.
Bendigo's council copped an "F" for species outcomes but, to be fair, the WWF gave the same grade to all 547 local governments.
Dr Hall sees those grades as an indictment of Australia as a whole.
"It's good the WWF highlighted these kinds of things," he said.
Dr Hall gave his views as an ecological officer and said he was not necessarily speaking on behalf of elected councillors.
He said no-one was under any illusions about the task ahead.
"We are still overcoming the legacy of our past, particularly in Bendigo," he said.
"That mining and land clearing history is still there. The bush takes a long time to recover."
Greater Bendigo's council has been ramping up its focus on biodiversity in recent years.
In 2019 it officially recognised it needed to take urgent action to deal with "serious future environmental and climate breakdown".
It now wants the public's insights for a more detailed strategy forming over the next nine months.
The council has urged people to have their say on what is important to them and to help map out important natural features.
The strategy will be guided by the public, experts and the work other groups are already doing, Dr Hall said.
The council might be in the early stages of planning but some focus areas are already coming into view.
It already manages parkland reserves throughout the municipality and its staff works road and streamside on projects.
The council could also think about how it helps private landholders, Dr Hall said.
"That's somewhere where there are huge gains to be made," he said.
"We work within our means at the moment, but that's where a biodiversity strategy can really clarify where gains can be made."
Threatened species may be in crisis but it is just as important to celebrate the successes, Dr Hall said.
Council staff have had wins getting threatened species to breed in bushland and other habitats around Bendigo.
That has included helping other groups find habitats for "zombie fish" like the purple spotted gudgeon.
The species have earned their nickname after being declared extinct in 1998.
Shocked ecologists rediscovered the fish by 2021 and have now started breeding programs.
Multiple other groups around Bendigo also dedicate time and resources to saving habitat.
They include the Biolinks Alliance, which has just asked the council's permission to remake Heathcote bushland into something approaching what it would have been before white colonialisation.
"These things do take time, so while it may look pretty bleak right now there are a lot of good things happening," Dr Hall said.
To have your say on the council's strategy visit its public engagement website.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
