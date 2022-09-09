Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

WWF biodiversity report a 'good wake up call', Bendigo council says

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 10 2022 - 1:34am, first published September 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's mining past is crippling biodiversity, a council officer says. 'The bush takes a long time to recover'. Picture by Noni Hyett

A COUNCIL biodiversity officer is not surprised by alarming findings on the plight of 52 threatened species in north central Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.