ONE OF the Bendigo Chinese community's annual events will return this weekend for the first time since 2019.
The Harvest Moon festival celebrates the gathering or reunion of family and friends, gives thanks to a plentiful harvest and hopes for longevity and prosperity in the the future.
Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon said the reunion motif suited the events return after pandemic-forced cancellations.
"It's a great celebration of a centuries-old tradition," he said. "We don't want to let two years of COVID spoil it for us.
"Bendigo has a real knowledge and deep appreciation of Chinese culture. It will be good to reconnnect with the community at another important festival on the Chinese calendar.
"After White Night last week, which was spectacularly attended, I think we will have few people out, especially with the weather fining up at the right moment."
The Harvest Moon program has been extended to three hours with performances - including a appearance from night dragon Yar Loong - starting at 5pm.
"Yar Loong last appeared when Dai Gum Loong made his debut in 2019," Mr Lougoon said.
"Because we are getting back into Harvest Moon, we wanted to do something special.
"The BCA performance teams and the Hong Hong Kung Fu club should be spectacular and we have support from the Karen and Indian communities. It should be quite a little multi-cultural cross section."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
