Chris Gorrie's fascination with vintage stationary engines started as a 14-year-old at school.
"I used to go to the old Flora Hill High School and one day the teacher wanted us all to bring in an old engine and preferably not going," the Bendigo resident said.
"On my grandparents' farm was an old JAP (J.A. Prestwich) engine. I took it into school and we worked on it and got it going."
From there, a hobby grew that has lasted a lifetime and has seen Mr Gorrie collect old engines from anywhere he can find them and restore them to their working glory.
This weekend, Mr Gorrie and hundreds of other like-minded people will head to Wedderburn for the 30th Annual Wedderburn Vintage Machinery Rally.
It will be the first such rally in three years due to cancellations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rally features old engines, vehicles, farm machinery and many items of yesteryear.
Mr Gorrie will be taking three of his working petrol engines to the rally - a 1918 Hornsby, a 1928 Rosebery and a Buzacott circa 1926.
"The Hornsby was in a sorry state when I got it," Mr Gorrie said.
"I had to drag it out of a creek at Stawell. It took me two years to get it to where it is now."
Mr Gorrie had to make his own parts to repair the engines.
"It's hard to find the older smart people who can recast and remould parts for you.
"The old collectors are all dying now which is a bit of a shame. You need someone to keep the preservation of these engines alive."
For Mr Gorrie, stationary engines hark back to a wonderful era of creativity.
"They remind you of where we started from," he said.
"The early concepts of the internal combustion engine. These people thought up the design and build it it their back shed to make it happen.
"I just love them," Mr Gorrie said of the engines.
"Each one of them has their own unique beat. And everything is exposed. Kids sit there and see everything moving and they're fascinated by it."
About 150 vintage engines and 20 vintage tractors will be on display at this weekend's Wedderburn Vintage Machinery Rally.
Hosted by the Wedderburn Historical Engine and Machinery Society, there will also be a patchwork quilting display and sheep-shearing demonstrations.
Food and refreshments are available along with trade and craft stalls.
The rally will take place at Engine Park, Racecourse Road, Wedderburn on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 with gates opening both days at 9am.
