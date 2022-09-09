Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Vintage stationary engines on show at first rally for three years

DC
By David Chapman
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:26am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Gorrie with a 1928 Rosebery, 1918 Hornsby and a Buzacott circa 1926 which he is taking to the 30th Annual Wedderburn Vintage Machinery Rally this weekend. Picture by David Chapman

Chris Gorrie's fascination with vintage stationary engines started as a 14-year-old at school.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.