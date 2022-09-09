It's little surprise to see three of the four clubs involved in this weekend's CV League One Men Super Cup.
At the start of the season, Shepparton South, Tatura and Eaglehawk were widely-regarded as the three best teams in the competition.
The fourth team in the semi-finals - Spring Gully - not so much.
The rebuilding Reds were expected to improve, but a visit to the final four still looked at least one or two years away.
After finishing inside the top six, the Reds upset the higher-rated Shepparton United last week to earn a semi-final clash with top team Shepparton South on Sunday.
"I don't think many people gave us a chance at the start of the year,'' Spring Gully coach Tony McQuillan said.
"We've had players in and out of the squad because of injury and illness, but everyone that comes in has done their job. The squad is really solid.
"They've played some really decent football against experienced teams and created some chances.
"I think the boys deserve to be where they are."
Shepparton South hasn't lost a match all season and go into the semi-final in Shepparton as the hottest of favourites.
That matters little to McQuillan, who had a simple message for his players for the finals.
"I said to the boys that when you get to my age you catch up with your old team-mates and talk about the great wins you had back in the day,'' McQuillan said.
"The message to the boys is to create your own memories. Your career goes pretty quick, so make the most of it.
"They're looking forward to this week. Obviously, it's a huge challenge, but we'll go in there and have a real crack."
The winners of Sunday's semi-finals advance to the grand final at Epsom on September 18.
The expectation is that Shepparton South will play Tatura in the Super Cup final.
Eaglehawk is in rare territory for its semi-final final clash with Tatura.
The CV League One power goes in as heavy underdog after Tatura defeated the Borough 4-1 and 2-1 in their two home and away games.
The fact the game is on the Ibises' home soil in Tatura makes it even tougher for Eaglehawk.
"They have some things that they like to do and if you let them do it they do it well,'' Eaglehawk coach Keegan Smyth said of Tatura.
"They have some quick players up front that are dangerous.
"When we lost 4-1 we made a number of really bad individual errors that cost us.
"We feel as though we made some progress (in the win over Strathdale) and we know how best is good enough.
"We need to start well and put them under some pressure. They finished second on the ladder, and they're playing at home, so there's expectations that come with that."
Tatura is riding a 15-game unbeaten streak, only dropped one point at home all season and its only loss of the season came against title favourite Shepparton South in round three.
Both semi-finals kick-off at 3pm on Sunday.
In the CV League One Women Super Cup, Shepparton United is at home against Spring Gully in the preliminary final.
The winner advances to a grand final date with Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Spring Gully defeated Shepparton United 6-0 in their first championship season clash, but Shepparton United proved too good in their two most recent encounters, 2-0 and 4-0.
Spring Gully needed a goal late in extra time to defeat La Trobe University last week, while Shepparton United is coming off a 7-1 drubbing from Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
"The last two times we've played them we had numerous chances to score, but we didn't take any of them,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"If you don't take your chances against good teams you get punished.
"When we play our best I'm very confident we can beat anyone.
"Shepparton United is a very physical side and we have to match that physicality.
"It's going to be a tough game, but our girls are really looking forward to it."
Sunday's semi-final at McEwen Reserve starts at noon.
