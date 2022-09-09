Lucas Herbert put the disappointment of his Presidents Cup snub behind him to make a solid start to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England.
Herbert posted a three-under par 69 on day one to be five shots behind leaders Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan and Viktor Hovland.
The first round was suspended on the announcement of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and there will be no play on Friday as a mark of respect.
"On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,'' the DP World Tour said in a statement.
"She truly was an inspiration to people the world over.
"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.
"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.
"Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time."
Herbert struggled with his driver through his first 12 holes and, on a good day for scoring, he had one birdie and two bogeys on his scorecard.
The 26-year-old found his groove and stormed home with four birdies, including three in a row from the 16th to the 18th.
When play was suspended Herbert was in a tie for 25th alongside some of the tournament favourites Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrell Hatton.
Herbert's round came little more than 24 hours after he was left out of the International team for this month's President's Cup against the United States in Charlotte.
After fellow Australians Cam Smith and Marc Leishman and Chile's Joaquin Niemann left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, which ruled them out of International selection, Herbert was seen as a great chance to earn selection in the International team for the first time.
Herbert led the PGA Tour in shots gained putting, he won on tour last season and is inside the top 60 on the world rankings.
However, International captain Trevor Immelman decided against selecting Herbert with one of his six captain's picks.
Korea's Si Woo Kim and K.H Lee, South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Australia's Cam Davis, Colombia's Sebastian Munoz and Canada's Taylor Pendrith got the nod ahead of Herbert, who had every right to feel unlucky.
Lee is the only player out of the six that is ranked higher than Herbert on the world rankings and the Bendigo golfer has two top 15 finishes in majors this year.
Bezuidenhout and Pendrith haven't won on the PGA Tour - Herbert won the Bermuda Championship last October to go with two wins in Europe.
