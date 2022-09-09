Bendigo Advertiser

Late birdie blitz catapults Herbert up leaderboard at Wentworth

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:51am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert is three-under par after one round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture by Getty Images

Lucas Herbert put the disappointment of his Presidents Cup snub behind him to make a solid start to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in England.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.