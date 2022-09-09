NCFL GRAND FINAL: Flag drought set to finally end for either Royals or Bulls

ONE of the two longest premiership droughts in the North Central Football League will be broken by 5pm on Saturday.
Birchip-Watchem and Donald are the two clubs that have gone the longest without winning a flag in the NCFL and for one of them, the long wait is about to come to an end.
The Bulls and Royals will meet in Saturday's NCFL grand final at Wycheproof where the competition's first premiers since 2019 will be crowned.
Birchip-Watchem is experiencing the NCFL's longest premiership drought having won its last flag in 2001 when it defeated Wedderburn by 47 points.
That last flag was coached by Trevor Ryan and 21 years on he will be steering the Bulls into another grand final having returned as coach last year.
The Bulls' formline reads an impressive 14 wins in a row, with their only loss of the season having come in round three when beaten by Donald by 17 points.
"We've had a run this year where we've been able to stay reasonably healthy," Ryan said this week.
"We haven't had any major injuries or players missing a lot of games, so we've been able to remain reasonably full strength and been able to improve with the way we've been able to set up around the ball."
The Bulls have been superbly kickstarted in the middle by former coach Lochan Sirett, who has had a ripping return season to the club that was reflected in his Feeny Medal runner-up finish.
Sirett will be matched up in the ruck by Donald's Reece McNally.
"Lochie has been a really big plus for us coming back this year," Ryan said.
"It certainly stood out last year in the 11 games we got to play that we were missing his services and he has been great."
The mid-season return of star forward Nathan Gordon from Adelaide has also been telling for the Bulls.
Gordon has played seven games for the Bulls since returning and kicked 31 goals, forming a dangerous forward trio alongside Will Sheahan (44 goals) and Daniel Castellano (42).
While it has been 21 years since the Bulls' last flag, it hasn't been through a lack of opportunity that they haven't won one since.
The Bulls have been beaten in the past three grand finals, going down to Wycheproof-Narraport in 2017 and 2018 and Sea Lake Nandaly in 2019.
Donald is gunning for its first premiership since its 35-point win over Boort in the 2006 grand final.
The 2006 grand final side featured Rohan Brown.
On Saturday Brown will be coaching the Royals, who after beating the Bulls in round three have since lost their past two encounters against Birchip-Watchem by six points in round 10 and 37 points in the second semi-final.
"I think it's going to be a decent contest... I'd love to be a spectator watching it because the past few times we have played they have been cracking games," Brown said.
"Both sides match-up really well and I think what's going to be really important for us is our ball movement.
"If we can kick and handball well, I think our speed of ball is probably what got Sea Lake last week (in the preliminary final) and what we pride ourselves on.
"If we can move the ball the way we want to then it will go a fair way towards helping us win the game, plus our effort at the contest with our tackling and pressure."
The Royals are captained by hard-working midfielder Ross Young, who has the chance to add a premiership medal to the Feeny Medal he won a fortnight ago.
"Being a Donald boy, it would mean a lot to Ross if he could skipper a premiership," Brown said.
"I'd say Ross is the best player I've seen and probably the best player Donald has seen as well.
"He wants this more than anything and he'll do whatever he can to achieve it... it's great for our young guys to be able to watch him and feed off him."
Meanwhile, in the A grade netball, Wedderburn will be a red-hot favourite in its clash against Charlton.
The perennial power Redbacks will carry an overall 46-game winning streak into the grand final.
The Redbacks were last beaten in the 2018 preliminary final when they were defeated 52-47 by Donald.
They were then 18-0 in 2019 and 11-0 in the COVID-impacted 2021 season before heading into Saturday's game 17-0 this year.
All but one of Wedderburn's 17 wins this season have been by double figures.
In their four games this season against Charlton the Redbacks have won 56-20 (round 1), 51-34 (round 8), 64-40 (round 15) and 49-43 (second semi-final).
Grand final day at Wycheproof will feature a total of 14 games across football (four), netball (six) and hockey (four).
All eight clubs will be represented, with Donald leading the way with eight teams.
Donald - 8
Birchip-Watchem - 5
St Arnaud - 4
Charlton - 3
Sea Lake Nandaly - 3
Boort - 2
Wedderburn - 2
Wyche-Narraport - 1
FOOTBALL:
Under-14s - Donald v St Arnaud, 9.30am.
Under-17s - Sea Lake Nandaly v Boort, 10.55am.
Reserves - Sea Lake Nandaly v Donald, 12.35pm.
Seniors - Birchip-Watchem v Donald, 2.30pm.
NETBALL:
14-under A - Birchip-Watchem v Wycheproof-Narraport, 9.30am.
17-under B - Boort v Donald, 10.20am.
17-under A - Donald v Birchip-Watchem, 11.20am.
C grade - Sea Lake Nandaly v Donald, 12.30pm.
B grade - Wedderburn v Donald, 1.45pm.
A grade - Wedderburn v Charlton, 3pm.
HOCKEY:
Under-12s - St Arnaud v Charlton, 11am.
Under-15s - Birchip-Watchem v St Arnaud, 12.30pm.
Women's - Charlton v Birchip-Watchem, 1.40pm.
Men's - Donald v St Arnaud, 3.15pm.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.