Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

NCFL GRAND FINAL: Flag drought set to finally end for either Royals or Bulls

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:21am, first published 3:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donald coach Rohan Brown and Birchip-Watchem coach Trevor Ryan with the North Central league senior premiership cup. The Royals and Bulls meet in Saturday's grand final at Wycheproof. Picture by Shane O'Shea, Buloke Times.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.