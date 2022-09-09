THE FUTURE of an iconic parade through Eaglehawk is assured even as organisers change up other festivities following community consultations.
The annual Dahlia and Art Festival's street procession will return in March 2023, they have confirmed.
So will the Christmas Festival carols night.
But the borough needs people to lend a hand for a host of new "bite sized" events next year, festival president Peter Cox said.
"The message from the community has been that people are time poor and while March suits some people it does not suit others," he said in a public statement.
A range of groups can be formed for a few months to provide diversity to events.
Organisers will launch both Eaglehawk Festivals Inc and 2023 Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival on Monday, at the Canterbury Park Football Social Rooms.
They will also detail findings of community consultations begun during a changing of the guard within the Dahlia and Art Festival's management committee.
A number of long-term leaders decided to call it a day in 2021 amid continued uncertainty over COVID-19's impact on public events, and to make way for fresh faces and new ideas.
Their departures were not acrimonious but underscored concerns they and others on the committee had about the long term future of the festival.
"My concern as a committee member is we are all in our 70s and 80s," Mr Cox said in April this year
"That doesn't bode well for the future. We need to get a lot more people involved."
Dahlia and Arts organisers launched consultations about the future as the worst of the pandemic ground to an end.
That work continued through Australia's reopening and the resurgence of community celebrations.
Mr Cox now hopes artists, performers and organisations will attend Monday's launch to learn more about "bite sized festival" ideas.
"A range of groups can be formed for a few months to provide diversity to events," he said.
"It is important that strong partnerships are formed between community, business, artists and performers and sponsorships provide events that are interesting for everyone."
Monday's launch will feature performer Josh De Araugo along with cuisine food tastings inspired by Karen culture.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
