Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Dahlia and Arts parade to return in 2023 with 'bite sized' Eaglehawk events

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A performer in a previous Dahlia and Arts Festival parade. Picture by Darren Howe.

THE FUTURE of an iconic parade through Eaglehawk is assured even as organisers change up other festivities following community consultations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.