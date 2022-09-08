Bendigo Advertiser
Roos determined to bounce back hard in BFNL preliminary final

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:15am, first published September 8 2022 - 10:22pm
Kangaroo Flat's Ingrid Hopkins applies the pressure to Sandhurst's Kelsey Meade in last Saturday's second semi-final at the QEO. The Roos will get a second chance to qualify for this year's grand final in this weekend's preliminary final. Picture: Noni Hyett

KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling says he has full faith in the Roos' ability to bounce back from a disappointing semi-final loss and win their way into this year's BFNL A-grade grand final.

