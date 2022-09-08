KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling says he has full faith in the Roos' ability to bounce back from a disappointing semi-final loss and win their way into this year's BFNL A-grade grand final.
The minor premiers will face Gisborne in Saturday's preliminary final at the QEO.
Advertisement
It follows a rare and uncharacteristic 65-26 defeat against grand final-bound Sandhurst last Saturday.
A scan of the season records shows only one loss even closely resembling last week's for Kangaroo Flat in the last decade, that being a 37-goal loss to the Dragons in round eight of the 2017 season.
Cowling admitted no one was more shocked by the result than the Roos themselves.
"It was a really uncharacteristic game for Kangaroo Flat - we know that's not the way we play," he said.
"We've had some really good chats during the week and open discussions, so we are fired up and ready to go this week.
"In the end, it's only one big loss. Obviously, people are talking about it and are asking what went wrong, but that just shows what a great season we've had to this point.
"It's not like us to have results like that, but we know what we need to do to rebound.
"We've got one last chance to be there on grand final day. We need to make sure we embrace it and take it on."
Standing in the Roos' way of a second straight grand final appearance, albeit three years apart, is Gisborne.
The Bulldogs bounced back from a loss of their own in the first week of finals against Sandhurst to eliminate Castlemaine in an extra-time thriller last Sunday.
Cowling, who was watching from the crowd, hailed both teams' efforts as 'outstanding'.
"It really showed the intensity both sides play with and the intensity that is needed in finals," he said.
"(Gisborne) showed what a great team they are.
"Having Claudia Mawson and Jordan Cransberg back really makes a difference and fills them full of confidence.
"It's going to be a tough game and the way they played last week, there's no reason why they won't be thinking they can grab a grand final spot."
The Bulldogs won their last meeting at Gisborne in early August, while the Roos took the honours earlier in the season at Dower Park by 12 goals.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Cowling said the Roos had resigned themselves to being without Ash Ryan for the remainder of their finals campaign, the star midcourter all but ruled out with a foot injury.
"She's still coming to terms that she's probably not going to be playing finals and that's absolutely devastating for Ash - shattering actually," he said.
"To get an injury the week before finals after missing out on finals) the last two years is very disappointing.
"But she has been awesome at training on the sidelines; she is embracing everything she can do off the court.
"It's a huge loss, but we have the depth there and we have a great side."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.