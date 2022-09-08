GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer believes last week's extra-time win over Castlemaine has generated plenty of belief among her playing group ahead of Saturday's preliminary final showdown against Kangaroo Flat.
The Bulldogs showed plenty of grit to come from behind on several occasions against the Magpies, eventually claiming a three-goal victory off the back of some accurate shooting in extra-time from Rylee Connell and Claudia Mawson.
It has put the Bulldogs within one win of their first grand final berth since 2018 when they were beaten in extra-time by Sandhurst.
Following a nerve-racking end to their semi-final, Rymer said her side was prepared for another tight tussle against the Roos, who will be hellbent on atoning for their disappointing loss to Sandhurst last week.
Victorious by five goals in their last encounter against the Roos in round 16, the Bulldogs' coach insisted a fast start could only enhance their chances of a repeat win.
"We know with Flat that they will bounce back hard and we fully expect them to come out all guns firing on Saturday," Rymer said.
"One aim will be to really shut down Lou (Dupuy); she has such an impact and is one of those players who is just so hard to stop.
"It will be a great game. I know Jayden (rival coach Jayden Cowling) has great depth throughout his A- grade and A-reserve teams, so he will have a back-up plan if things go wrong.
"They will certainly present us with a big challenge, I just hope we can bring our best game and see what comes of it."
In a further shot of confidence, Gisborne will enter this clash with star midcourter Jordan Cransberg and Emerson Lakey in the line-up, after both missed their team's last clash against the Roos.
Cransberg was in scintillating touch against the Magpies last week after missing the Bulldogs' first final.
Other keys for the Bulldogs against the Roos will be their two top Betty Thompson Medal hopes, Maddy Stewart and Mawson, and versatile midcourter/defender Kirby Elliott.
The Bulldogs have not won an A-grade premiership since 2013.
