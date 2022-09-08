Bendigo Advertiser
Bulldogs carrying confidence into BFNL netball preliminary final

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 10:03pm
Maddy Stewart, pictured against Castlemaine in last week's extra-time thriller, is always a key to Gisborne's fortunes. Picture: Darren Howe

GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer believes last week's extra-time win over Castlemaine has generated plenty of belief among her playing group ahead of Saturday's preliminary final showdown against Kangaroo Flat.

