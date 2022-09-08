Vehicle crashes on Calder Highway, near Ravenswood

A vehicle has come off the road and gone through railings on the Calder Highway in Ravenswood.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
The incident is taking place in the northbound lanes of the highway.
Heavy rain has been falling in the Bendigo area but it is too early to know what caused the crash.
Read more here: Police investigating after Calder Highway crash
Good morning Greater Bendigo - are your umbrellas at the ready?
Those in the north central region will certainly need some protection from the continued wet weather.
It will be cloudy in Bendigo, with a very high chance of showers most likely from the late morning.
There will be a chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon, with 15 to 20km/h northerly winds becoming light in the late afternoon.
There is a 100 per cent chance of rain, with between 5 and 8mm expected. There will be a low of eight and a high of 16.
Further north in Echuca it will be similarly wet and stormy. The temperature will be comfortable with a low of 10 and a high of 17.
There is a 95 per cent chance of rain with between 3 and 6mm predicted.
In Castlemaine too there will be a very high chance of rain.
15 to 25 km/h north to northeasterly winds will become light in the evening then become northwest to northeasterly, 15 to 20 km/h, in the late evening.
Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to seven, with a high of 16. Between 4 and 8mm of rain are predicted.
Stay up to date with the latest weather warnings through the VicEmergency app and by refreshing this page throughout the day.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
