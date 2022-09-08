Thanks to adult education, Bendigo local Hailey Lee has been able to transform her life and the lives of other migrant women.
That pathway has been celebrated this week with Adult Learners Week, as have the opportunities on offer for anyone wanting to learn new skills.
Advertisement
Ms Lee was born and raised in Taiwan and moved to Australia ten years ago with a background in dietician studies.
READ MORE:
She returned to education at Bendigo TAFE which has enabled her to pursue a meaningful career supporting other female migrants and refugees.
"When I first arrived, I found Bendigo city too quiet and I was feeling a little lonely," Ms Lee said.
"I experienced a culture shock and a language barrier because I only knew basic English."
The mother of two enrolled in Bendigo TAFE's Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) while her young children were able to attend the free AMEP childcare program during her studies.
"I really enjoyed studying at Bendigo TAFE," she said.
"I met people from all over the world and teachers were so nice - I became confident."
Following English studies, she enrolled in the Diploma of Community Services in 2021 and an in-class presentation by SisterWorks, a not-for-profit social enterprise, soon set Hailey on the fast-track to a new career.
She completed a work placement at SisterWorks as part of her diploma, helping to provide female refugees, asylum seekers or migrants with support to settle in Australia and gain economic empowerment through work and entrepreneurship.
Ms Lee was subsequently offered a job with SisterWorks in client support, a role she began in April this year.
READ MORE:
Part of the intake and social enterprise support team, Hailey connects participants with resources and links them to appropriate services, training and job opportunities.
Ms Lee also helps with the production of locally made products that are available at SisterWorks' pop-up markets.
"It's rewarding to see the participants becoming more confident, happier and being able to find a job they like," she said.
Advertisement
"We offer a warm, welcoming, and safe space for the community; some people see this space as home."
She has one message for others hoping to take life in a new direction.
"Don't give up even though things sometimes seem to be too far to achieve," she said.
"As long as you keep trying, you will achieve your goals.
"You're not alone; there're so many people out there who are willing to support you."
Bendigo TAFE's Adult Migrant English Program, funded by the Australian Government, provides free English language lessons to eligible migrants and humanitarian entrants aged 18 years or above.
Advertisement
Linda Beinke, lead educator in vocational English at Bendigo TAFE, said recent reforms in AMEP have enabled many students to enroll in formal English training in pursuit of their career goals.
"We have many inspiring students such as Hailey in the AMEP program," she said.
"It was such a privilege for us to play a part in her journey.
"Since April 2021, reforms in the AMEP have allowed eligible migrants to access the program for longer and until they reach a higher level of proficiency.
"We have seen an increasing number of students return to the AMEP to support them in fulfilling their career aspirations."
Find out more about the AMEP course at Bendigo TAFE at: bendigotafe.edu.au/courses/AMEP
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.