Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Prohibited weeds salvinia and water hyacinth sold online in Victoria

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 8 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prohibited weeds including salvinia and water hyacinth have been illegally sold through the aquarium industry trade in Victoria. Picture by Agriculture Victoria

Agriculture Victoria is concerned about the sale of prohibited water weeds through online platforms such as Gumtree and Facebook marketplace.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.