Agriculture Victoria is concerned about the sale of prohibited water weeds through online platforms such as Gumtree and Facebook marketplace.
Weeds including salvinia (Salvinia molesta) and water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes) have been illegally sold through the aquarium industry trade in Victoria.
Agriculture Victoria incursion controller Victoria Byrne said reports of salvinia on sale at aquarium shops and online platforms had been increasing in recent months.
"Aquarium retailers could face serious legal consequences, such as large fines, if they are found to be selling state-prohibited weeds," Ms Byrne said.
"Salvinia and water hyacinth are both floating aquatic plants that can quickly form dense mats and completely cover the water surface.
"They can block waterways, impede irrigation, and prevent recreational activities and impact water quality, resulting in the loss of native flora and fauna.
"It's very important an effective eradication program be implemented as soon as an infestation is discovered to prevent linked open water systems from becoming infested."
Ms Byrne said many people did not realise the serious problems posed by these weeds.
"It's an offence under the Catchment and Land Protection Act 1994 to buy, grow, sell, propagate or give away state-prohibited weeds, such as salvinia and water hyacinth," she said.
"We want to work with people - both householders and aquarium retailers - to ensure state-prohibited weeds such as water hyacinth and salvinia don't establish in Victoria."
If left alone, these weeds can devastate aquatic environments and according to Agriculture Victoria, cost "billions of dollars" in control costs and economic losses.
Those who spot suspected salvinia or water hyacinth should email photographs and details of the plant to weed.spotters@agriculture.vic.gov.au or call 136 186.
An officer will be in contact to arrange removal of the weeds. People should not attempt to treat or dispose of the plant themselves.
For more information on state-prohibited weeds visit the Agriculture Victoria website.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
